DC have nothing to lose but CSK have a playoff place at stake. Clearly the pressure is on the MS Dhoni led side.
Delhi Capitals are already out of the playoff race but Chennai Super Kings need to win this match to ensure a safe passage into the playoffs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon for their respective last games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. DC is already out of contention for a playoff spot but CSK can potentially seal a top-two finish if they win this game.
DC had put in an incredible batting effort by scoring 213 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this week. Their under-firing opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner finally came to the fore and they will be looking to end a rather disappointing campaign on a high with a good performance in the upcoming match.
CSK lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home and hence a win in this game is crucial provided they want to avoid any last-minute slip-ups that could hamper their playoffs aspirations. Will they ring in any changes by replacing Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana with Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santner respectively? The changes are enticing but it seems a bit unlikely of MS Dhoni to sacrifice two spin-bowling options at a time when the pitches are further slowing down.
Predicted Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Prithvi Shaw
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Player: Ambati Rayudu
Predicted Winning Team
CSK failed to perform to their potential in the last match but they have been solid in all departments throughout the campaign and look well-placed to round off the league campaign with a critical win in this encounter.
Points Table Current Status
Delhi Capitals - Points 8 - L-L-L-W-L
Chennai Super Kings - Points 15 - L-W-W-N-L
Pitch Report
The average first innings score in 13 T20Is in this ground is 139, which suggests that a low-scoring encounter could unfold between CSK and DC on Saturday afternoon.
Where to Watch?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm on Thursday. The digital audience can catch the action on the JioCinema application at the same time.