The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 31 with the tournament opener being played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and former champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. But even before the teams can come together and kickstart their preparations for the league, they have been hit by injuries to their players. Several players will not be in action in this year's IPL either due to their injuries or the rehabilitation that they are undergoing to recover from injury. Here is a list of the players set to miss IPL 2023 and the injuries that they have suffered.

Jasprit Bumrah | Team: Mumbai Indians |

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from a serious back injury that has kept him away from international cricket since September of last year. Bumrah recently underwent surgery for the injury in New Zealand. According to reports Bumrah will be missing the complete season of the Indian Premier League and could only make a comeback in the latter half of the year. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Rishabh Pant | Team: Delhi Capitals | Rishabh Pant met with a deadly road accident in January and since then has undergone multiple surgeries. The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper captain is on his way to recovery but there is no fixed timeline to when he could return to top-level cricket again. With Pant set to miss the 2023 season of the IPL, Delhi Capitals have announced David Warner as the team's skipper for this year. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | Shreyas Iyer could not complete the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he suffered from a back injury and had to be flown out of Ahmedabad for scans. In the words of Indian captain Rohit Sharma Iyer "does not seem to be doing that well." Iyer's back problem has meant that he could miss some part of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League although confirmation is awaited from Kolkata Knight Rider. Iyer missing the 2023 season of the IPL will be a blow for the team as he is the team's captain. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Prasidh Krishna | Team: Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will not be seen in action this season as he is undergoing rehabilitation for a stress fracture. Krishna last played a competitive game in August 2022 and will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Jhye Richardson | Team: Mumbai Indians | Jhye Richardson was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2023 IPL auction. But as the bowler was gearing for a second stint in the league after being a part of the Punjab Kings previously, he suffered a hamstring injury while playing club cricket this month. Richardson has undergone successful surgery for his injury and is now set to miss this season's IPL. (Image: Reuters)

Kyle Jamieson | Team: Chennai Super Kings | New Zealand's fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will not feature for Chennai Super Kings this year as he is recovering from a back surgery and is poised to be away from cricket for at least "three to four months". Jamieson, who has earlier played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore in the 2023 IPL mini-auction. But the tall all-rounder will not be seen in the famous Yellow jersey of CSK at least this year. (Image: Reuters)