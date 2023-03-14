The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 31 with the tournament opener being played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and former champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. But even before the teams can come together and kickstart their preparations for the league, they have been hit by injuries to their players. Several players will not be in action in this year's IPL either due to their injuries or the rehabilitation that they are undergoing to recover from injury. Here is a list of the players set to miss IPL 2023 and the injuries that they have suffered.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from a serious back injury that has kept him away from international cricket since September of last year. Bumrah recently underwent surgery for the injury in New Zealand. According to reports Bumrah will be missing the complete season of the Indian Premier League and could only make a comeback in the latter half of the year. (Image: BCCI/IPL)
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
