Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
KL Rahul, LSG captain: Motivation remains the same wherever I play. But yeah, lot more familiar with these conditions. Looks like a good wicket. Dew does become a factor, that's why teams opt to bowl. Same team.
Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS captain: Going to bowl. Shoulder is much better - painfree now. We're quite happy. Have got 7 matches ahead, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in.
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan wins the toss, opts to field first.
Live pictures from Mohali suggest that Shikhar Dhawan is warming up and could return to lead Punjab Kings tonight. A shoulder injury had forced Dhawan to sit out from the last few of Punjab Kings' matches.
When the two teams faced each other earlier in the season it LSG captain KL Rahul scored 74 to help his side to the score of 159/8 in 20 overs. In the run chase PBKS all-rounder Sikandar Raza hit 57 to take his side home in 19.3 overs with 2 wickets in hand.
The winner of tonight's match will become the fourth team after Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans to gain 10 points in IPL 2023.
Meanwhile Lucknow Super Giants are fourth on the IPL 2023 points tally after gaining 8 points from their first round of 7 league matches. They come into tonight's encounter after suffering a shocking loss against Gujarat Titans.
Punjab Kings head into tonight's fixture on the back of a crucial win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side are sixth on the IPL 2023 points table with 8 points from their first set of 7 matches.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the match 38 of IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants being played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Mohali, Apr 27: Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance when they take on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid table clash in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.
Halfway into the competition, both teams have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the IPL play-offs.
Though Lucknow pitch has not been ideal for batting, skipper K L Rahul's strike rate became the talking point again as his team failed on Saturday last to chase down 136 against Gujarat Titans from a commanding position.
Rahul has a strike rate of 113.91 so far in the competition and can surely do better on that front.
Though 200 has not yet been scored at the PCA Stadium in the season so far, the pitch here should be friendlier for the batter compared to the 22 yards in Lucknow.
The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the LSG attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return. Wood still remains the leading wicket taker for them despite missing three games.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, would look to return to winning ways at home after a couple of losses. Full time captain Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury but could return for the LSG fixture.
"He is recovering well and could be in action tomorrow," said a team source.
Punjab Kings, who have been guilty of throwing it away in the past, are making a conscious effort to raise their game as the tournament progresses.
The top-order comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short need to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two games.
Stand in captain Sam Curran showed against Mumbai Indians why Punjab paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds key for the team.
Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with new and old ball while the team will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far.
A lot more is expected from leggie Rahul Chahar in the middle overs as he has managed to take only two wickets in seven games.
The Teams (From): Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.
Match starts 7.30 pm IST. PTI BS PDS PDS
