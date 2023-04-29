IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG In Pics | Dominant Lucknow stun Punjab Kings in Mohali

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dismantled the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their own backyard by putting up 257 in the board in the first innings and then successfully defending it by 56 runs in the second.

The game commenced with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan returning to the playing XI - joined by KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants at the toss. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kyle Mayers continued his destructive form with the bat as he struck 54 off 24 deliveries with seven boundaries and four sixes to give Lucknow a cracking start in the game. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ayush Badoni joined Mayers as the youngster scored 43 off 23 with three boundaries and sixes each. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Marcus Stoinis chimed in with six fours and five sixes to hit 72 off 40 and really skyrocket Lucknow's innings to a different level. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Nicholas Pooran, who hit 45 off 19, has a word with Kagiso Rabada as the paceman conceded 52 in his four overs on Friday. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta greets the fans in a light moment during the game in Mohali. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Atharva Taide and Sikandar Raza partner together for 78 runs in nearly eight overs after the early fall of wickets for Punjab. (Image IPL/BCCI)

Ravi Bishnoi takes a fantastic catch off Yash Thakur's bowling to Shahrukh Khan to send the big-hitter packing for merely six runs in the run chase. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Lucknow gave it their all on the field whilst defending the total despite having set a massive target on the board for the Punjab Kings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

The visiting team's players celebrate after completing a thumping win in this away fixture. (Image: IPL/BCCI)