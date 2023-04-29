IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG In Pics | Dominant Lucknow stun Punjab Kings in Mohali

2 Min(s) Read
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dismantled the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their own backyard by putting up 257 in the board in the first innings and then successfully defending it by 56 runs in the second.
The game commenced with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan returning to the playing XI - joined by KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants at the toss. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kyle Mayers continued his destructive form with the bat as he struck 54 off 24 deliveries with seven boundaries and four sixes to give Lucknow a cracking start in the game. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Ayush Badoni joined Mayers as the youngster scored 43 off 23 with three boundaries and sixes each. (Image: IPL/BCCI)