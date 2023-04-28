IPL 2023 PBKS v LSG preview: Will KL Rahul and co bounce back after a clumsy chase in the last game?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Punjab Kings (PBSK) at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Friday. KL Rahul would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance against Punjab in a crucial mid-table clash.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Punjab Kings (PBSK) at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Friday. KL Rahul would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance against Punjab in a crucial mid-table clash. Halfway into the competition, both teams have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the IPL playoffs.

Though Lucknow's pitch has not been ideal for batting, skipper K L Rahul's strike rate became the talking point again as his team failed to chase a total of 136 runs against Gujarat Titans. Rahul has a strike rate of 113.91 so far in the competition and can surely do better on that front.

The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the LSG attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return. Wood still remains the leading wicket-taker for them despite missing three games.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, would look to return to winning ways at home after a couple of losses. Full-time captain Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury but could return for the LSG fixture.

The top order comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short needs to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two games. Stand-in captain Sam Curran showed against Mumbai Indians why Punjab paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds the key for the team.

Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with the new and old ball while the team will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far. A lot more is expected from leggie Rahul Chahar in the middle overs as he has managed to take only two wickets in seven games.

Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Impact Player: Nathan Ellis

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.

Impact Player: Jaydev Unadkat

Points table current status

Punjab Kings: 8 points - W-L-W-L-L

Lucknow Super Giants: 8 points -L-W-L-W-W

Predicted winning team

LSG has a better chance of winning this encounter if they rope English pacer Mark Wood into the XI and optimise the bigger square boundaries, particularly towards the start and the back end of the innings. They have generally fared well this season barring the shock loss in the previous game to the Gujarat Titans (GT). Their batting has better dynamism and depth as compared to Punjab and they stand a good chance of bagging two points provided they pull their act together at the start.

Pitch Report

In the last game, RCB managed to score 174 on this ground but that was an afternoon game. In the evening game, the dew might play a role therefore the opening batters might want to get some extra runs to create a cushioning effect.