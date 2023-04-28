IPL 2023 PBKS v LSG preview: Will KL Rahul and co bounce back after a clumsy chase in the last game?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Punjab Kings (PBSK) at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Friday. KL Rahul would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance against Punjab in a crucial mid-table clash.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Punjab Kings (PBSK) at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Friday. KL Rahul would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance against Punjab in a crucial mid-table clash. Halfway into the competition, both teams have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the IPL playoffs.

Though Lucknow's pitch has not been ideal for batting, skipper K L Rahul's strike rate became the talking point again as his team failed to chase a total of 136 runs against Gujarat Titans. Rahul has a strike rate of 113.91 so far in the competition and can surely do better on that front.