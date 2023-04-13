Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mohali on Thursday in an attempt to pile on the misery on the defending champions as they take on the Shikhar Dhawan-led side after the crushing defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Both these sides are coming into this game on the back of a loss in their respective previous encounters. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) completely rolled over PBKS in their last game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium despite a valiant 99* effort from skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

The Punjab batting will have to really step up but they will be bolstered by the possible return of English swashbuckler Liam Livingstone. The home team will be hoping that Livingstone can really get in the groove from the offset to add some strength to their middle order, which will allow them to hold Sam Curran back and not expose them at number five like in the game against SRH.

Moreover, PBKS can also consider swapping South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in place of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis. Ellis impressed with a four-wicket haul in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Livingstone and Curran will be definite starters in any case and that leaves only Ellis to be benched in place of the Protea speedster.

On the other hand, the Titans suffered a crushing loss courtesy of five consecutive sixes from Rinku Singh in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It remains to be seen how the Titans recover from this loss. They have arguably not faced a lot of setbacks since their inception last year in which they won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in their very first season in the competition.

However, the carnage that Rinku unleashed in Ahmedabad can either encourage a side to come back stronger or plummet them into a downward spiral altogether. The Titans will be hoping that captain Hardik Pandya returns to the XI, which adds an incredible balance to the side and also infuses a lot of leadership nous on the field.

Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Rishi Dhawan

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Joshua Little

Key Player To Watch

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Gujarat’s core strength rests in the lower middle order that has bailed them out of improbable situations multiple times in the last two years. David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan have shown incredible game-awareness and big-hitting prowess and Punjab will try and restrict that with Sam Curran towards the backend of the innings. The left-armed pacer is wily with the variations and lengths that he hits and it will be interesting to witness that match-up against the Titans’ players.

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Rashid had almost turned the previous game in Gujarat’s favour with an incredible hat trick and his skills will again be at the forefront of the visitor’s game plan in Mohali. The PCA Stadium has larger squarer boundaries and Rashid can induce some caught-out dismissals in deep with the several tricks that he has in his bag. Rashid will be edging to optimise the favourable conditions on offer in Punjab’s home ground.

Pitch Condition

The average first innings score in the aforementioned ground is 168, which suggests that this will be a fairly balanced contest between the bat and the ball.

Where to Watch?

Television viewers can tune into this game at 7:30 pm on Thursday on the Star Sports network and the digital audience can catch the action at the same in the JioCinema application.