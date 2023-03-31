IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia to Rashmika Mandanna, know celebrity line up and where to watch

The opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 will start at 6 pm on March 31 before the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on Friday with a grand opening ceremony featuring at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The first match will be played between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and last year's winner Gujarat Titans.

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and well-known Bollywood singer Arijit Singh among others will perform at the opening ceremony.

“Get ready to rock and roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, Arijit Singh will be performing live during the Tata IPL opening ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world- Narendra Modi Stadium,” read a tweet from IPL’s official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1641072141855772672

“Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of Tara IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium,” revealed another tweet.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1641494935911403521

Timing

The opening ceremony of the IPL 2023 will start at 6 pm on March 31 before the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch

The IPL opening ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium will be broadcast live on Star Sports and you can also watch the live streaming on Jio Cinema for free.

The opening ceremony of IPL will take place after 2018 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cancelled the ceremony in 2019 as a tribute to the troops who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack in February of that year. As the pandemic restrictions prohibited large gatherings, the opening ceremony events were cancelled in the 2020 and 2022 editions of IPL.

The IPL 2023 matches will be played in 12 cities across India. The league will resume its usual home-and-away schedule in India after a four-year hiatus, with each team playing a total of 14 games. Each team will play seven of their matches at their home ground, with the other seven being played away from their respective home stadiums.