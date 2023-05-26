English
    IPL 2023 on JioCinema clocks record-breaking 1500 Cr. + video views in the first seven weeks

    This season has been a game-changer in terms of digital concurrency, surpassing the previous IPL record of 18.7 million viewers set in 2019. Remarkably, more than 13 matches this season have exceeded the peak concurrency benchmark of 18 million.

    JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of IPL 2023, has continued to break world records of digital sports viewing, as it clocked over 1500 crore video views in the first seven weeks.

    The first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans held on Tuesday, once again reached the highest ever concurrent viewership on IPL. In the final overs of the second innings, the concurrency soared to 2.5 crore, captivating a massive audience.
    Note To Readers

    Disclosure: JioCinema, is one of the digital properties of Network 18 and is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

