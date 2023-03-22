IPL 2023: Mukesh Kumar is ready to fire in Delhi Capitals' jersey

Mukesh is the most expensive cricketer of Bengal in the auction, he even broke the record of Bengal most popular cricketer Sourav Ganguly. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for 5 crore 50 lakh rupees. He also surpassed Ganguly. Ganguly earned the maximum Rs. 4 crore 37 lakh in IPL.

Bengal's most expensive cricketer in IPL history Mukesh Kumar is ready to fire in Delhi Capitals' jersey

Dreams come true if you work hard. But in this way, Kumar's dream will become a huge success, he himself may not think off. His father used to drive a taxi.

Mukesh is the most expensive cricketer of Bengal in the auction, he even broke the record of Bengal most popular cricketer Sourav Ganguly. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for 5 crore 50 lakh rupees. He also surpassed Ganguly. Ganguly earned the maximum Rs. 4 crore 37 lakh in IPL.

It was not an easy journey for Mukesh to enter the Indian cricket team. That old memory is still cherished by the current cricket leaders of Bengal.

Waqar Younis is immpressed

Mukesh impressed Waqar Younis, the legendary pacer of the Pakistan cricket team. A resident of Gopalganj, Mukesh's father wanted his son to join the Central Reserve Police Force.

He wanted to join the army

He tried three times but was not successful in the end. Also, he represented Bihar at Under 19 level. As a child, he dreamed of joining the army.

The year 2015 changed life

In 2015, Mukesh got a chance in Bengal's senior team. He got the award for consistently fast bowling for Bengal. Selected for Indian 'A' team in test against New Zealand 'A' team. He took 5 wickets in the first test.

Grateful to Laxman

During, Irani Cup he also picked up 4 wickets in the first innings. Mukesh is grateful to Indian A team coach VVS Laxman. He was once the batting consultant of Bengal. He said that his advice worked.

Success in Irani and Vijay Hazare

He used to play in Shivpur club. He made his first-class debut on 30 October in the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy. He made his List ‘A’ debut on 13 December 2015 while Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2015–16.

The national team is not far away

He made his T20 debut on 6 January 2016 in the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In December 2022, received his first call-up to the Indian cricket team for their T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka. Mukesh has 130 wickets in 34 matches in first-class cricket (through this match). He took more than 5 wickets in an innings 6 times.