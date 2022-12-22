IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Where to watch, timings, live streaming and all you need to know

We can expect some intense bidding wars as there are quite a few big names in the mix and quite a few teams have some gaps to fill before the new season gets underway.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Mini Auction is set to take place on Friday, December 23 as the ten teams convene in Kochi, Kerala to fill up the remaining empty spots on their rosters for the upcoming season.

We can expect some intense bidding wars as there are quite a few big names in the mix and quite a few teams have some gaps to fill before the new season gets underway.

Just last year the IPL had a mega-auction for teams to start again from scratch as the tournament welcomed the introduction of two new franchises, eventual winners Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. This time around the auction will only be a one-day affair with 405 players in the pool while only 87 slots remain to be filled by all ten teams combined, out of this 30 will be overseas players.

Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 players from which, a maximum of 8 players can be overseas cricketers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this mini-auction having retained the least number of players with only 12 players remaining, while Delhi Capitals retained the most with 20 players from the previous season still in the team.

Where to watch IPL 2023 Auction LIVE:

The one-day mini-auction will take place on December 23 and begin from 2:30 PM IST. The mini-auction will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

For fans who wish to stream the action online, they can follow the auction on the JioCinema app.

You can also follow all the action right here on the CNBC-TV-18 website as we'll bring you all the latest updates on our IPL 2023 Mini-Auction Live Blog.

Indian Premier League icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Scott Styris will form JioCinema’s star-studded expert panel bringing fans the most comprehensive, immersive, and in-depth coverage of the auction.

The IPL Player Auction will be brought to viewers in India across six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam, on the JioCinema app.

Here's a look at the players, slots and purse remaining for each team at the Auction:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current CSK squad: MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Money left with CSK for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 20.45 crore

Total slots available: 7 (2 overseas and 5 Indian)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Current KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt.), Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Money left with KKR for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 7.05 crore

Total slots available: 11 (3 overseas and 8 Indian)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Current RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Money left with RCB for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 8.75 crore

Total slots available: 7 (2 overseas, 5 Indian)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Current RR squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Money left with RR for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 13.2 crore

Total slots available: 9 (5 overseas, 4 Indian)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Players released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Current MI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Money left with MI for IPL 2022 mini auction: Rs. 20.55 crore

Total slots available: 9 (3 overseas, 6 Indian)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Players released: Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron.

Current GT squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Money left with GT for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 19.25 Crore.

Total slots available slots: 7 (3 Overseas and 4 Indian)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmanta Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Current LSG squad: KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood.

Money left with LSG for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 23.35 Crore.

Total slots available slots: 10 (4 Overseas and 6 Indian)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

Current PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan

Money left with PBKS for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 32.20 Crore.

Total slots available slots: 9 (3 Overseas and 6 Indian)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Players released: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Current SRH squad: Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Money left with SRH for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 42.25 Crore.

Total slots available slots: 13 (4 Overseas and 9 Indian)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Players released: Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert.

Current DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Money left with DC for IPL 2023 mini-auction: Rs. 19.45 Crore.

Total slots available slots: 5 (2 Overseas and 3 Indian)