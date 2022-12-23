IPL 2023 mini auction: What is a silent tie-breaker bid and how it works?

The rule will be applied at the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) Auction scheduled to start at 2:30 pm today, December 23. The fate of 405 players will be decided in the mini-auction. Earlier, the 10 franchises had shortlisted 369 players for the auction from the total of 991 players who had submitted their names. Another 36 players were later added to the list at the request of the franchises.

With many franchises in the IPL Auction 2023 running on low funds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reintroduced the tie-breaker rule, which will be applicable when two franchises are locked in a similar bid for a player and don't have requisite funds to outright secure his services.

What is the tie-breaker rule?

The tie-breaker rule will come into play when a franchise makes a final bid for a player and is tied with other franchises and can no longer make any further bids due to limited funds. In such a scenario, the officials will declare the player "sold" in the amount of the last bid and invoke the tie-breaker procedure to determine which franchise will sign the player.

How does the tie-breaker rule work?

The BCCI will invite each franchisee who placed the matching bid to submit a silent written bid on a form. The tiebreak bid will indicate the amount that the franchisee is willing to pay in one installment to BCCI (not the player) to secure the player's services for the IPL 2023 season. This amount is in addition to the amount of the last bid. The tiebreak bid is a separate amount that will not be deducted from the relevant franchisee's Salary Cap. The BCCI has not set a limit on the amount of the tiebreak bid.

BCCI will check the silent bids and the player will be awarded to the franchisee with the highest bid.

What happens if the tie-break bids are equal?

If the highest tie-break bid is equal for two or more franchisees then they will be called again to repeat the process until a winner is decided. However, the BCCI will not announce the tie-break bid amount.