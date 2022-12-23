IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Sunrisers co-owner Kavya Maran trends on social media after spending spree

Kavya Maran wasn’t shy to dish out money when it came to the players that she wanted on her team. Kavya and SunRisers Hyderabad brought the biggest purse to the table. And as expected they went all guns blazing. SRH has bought English batter Harry Brook for Rs 13.5 crore and spent another Rs 8.25 crore on Mayank Agarwal and Rs 2 crore on Adil Rashid.

Kavya Maran, the co-owner of SunRisers Hyderabad and the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, has been trending on social media. Kavya, who has been a regular feature at the auctions over the last few years, made a few bombastic bids for players in the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on Friday.

Kavya Maran wasn’t shy to dish out money when it came to the players that she wanted on her team. Kavya and SunRisers Hyderabad brought the biggest purse to the table. And as expected they went all guns blazing. SRH has bought English batter Harry Brook for Rs 13.5 crore and spent another Rs 8.25 crore on Mayank Agarwal and Rs 2 crore on Adil Rashid.

Social media was flooded with memes featuring Kavya Maran and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Most fans highlighted the enormous purse that SunRisers Hyderabad has.

https://twitter.com/revengeseeker07/status/1606222332598530048

https://twitter.com/MemeraoA/status/1606225948365541377

A user shared a popular clip from Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty’s Phir Hera Pheri focusing on SunRisers Hyderabad’s spending power.

https://twitter.com/Human_Resource_/status/1606224211306901504

Another user shared a meme featuring Leonardo Di Caprio from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

https://twitter.com/itz_shivam18/status/1606222304752664578

This fan highlighted how the other franchises must feel when SRH flexes its wallet.

https://twitter.com/Vaibhav_m85/status/1606220195919298560

Even the IPL side Lucknow Super Giants joined the bandwagon and shared a meme via its official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1606221002635100161

While some fans just appreciated how Kavya Maran has built a strong franchise in Hyderabad.

https://twitter.com/Sanislays/status/1606222132156825600

https://twitter.com/Master__Cricket/status/1606223037476397056

SunRisers Hyderabad had won their one and only IPL title in the 2016 season after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final by eight runs. The team from Hyderabad had failed to do anything impressive in the last IPL season. SRH could not qualify for the knockouts last time and they finished the league stage at the eighth spot.