IPL 2023 mini-auction preview Part II: Know all about GT, LSG, SRH, PKBS & DC

With the IPL 2023 mini-auction coming up on December 23, here’s a look at the players released, retained, and how much money and slots are available with each team. In the second part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction preview we look at Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction is just around the corner now as the hammer will come down on December 23 at the beautiful port city of Kochi in Kerala. The teams will have one final opportunity to refresh their squads ahead of the upcoming season and plug in whatever holes remain in their sides from the previous mega-auction held before the 2022 season.

The final auction pool will see 405 players going under the hammer, with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. From this 30 players will be overseas players.

Also Read |

We looked at Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the first part of this preview series. Now, it’s time to focus our attention on Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in part two.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Standing in IPL 2022: CHAMPIONS

Players released by GT ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction:

Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron.

Current GT squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

Money left with GT for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 19.25 Crore.

Total slots available slots:

7 (3 Overseas and 4 Indian)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Standing in IPL 2022: Third. (Lost in Eliminator)

Players released by LSG ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction:

Andrew Tye, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmanta Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Current LSG squad:

KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood.

Money left with LSG for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 23.35 Crore.

Total slots available slots:

10 (4 Overseas and 6 Indian)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Standing in IPL 2022: Sixth

Players released by PBKS ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction:

Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

Current PBKS squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan

Money left with PBKS for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 32.20 Crore.

Total slots available slots:

9 (3 Overseas and 6 Indian)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Standing in IPL 2022: Eighth

Players released by SRH ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction:

Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Current SRH squad:

Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Money left with SRH for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 42.25 Crore.

Total slots available slots:

13 (4 Overseas and 9 Indian)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Standing in IPL 2022: Fifth

Players released by DC ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction:

Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert.

Current DC squad:

Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Money left with DC for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 19.45 Crore.

Total slots available slots:

5 (2 Overseas and 3 Indian)