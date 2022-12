By Prakhar Sachdeo

With the auction around the corner, we dive into 10 teams, take a look into the players released, how the squads look like, the money left with the teams and the slots to be filled. In the first part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, we preview Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indias.