With the auction around the corner, we dive into 10 teams, take a look into the players released, how the squads look like, the money left with the teams and the slots to be filled. In the first part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, we preview Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indias.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is slated for December 23 and will be held in Kochi, Kerala. After the 2022 season of the IPL, the 10 teams will be looking to reshuffle their squads to rebuild for the 2023 season. This would be a mini-auction as the mega auction already took place before the start of the last season.

The final auction pool will see 405 players going under the hammer, with a maximum of 87 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (Image: BCCI/IPL) Chennai Super Kings (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Standing in IPL 2022: 9th

Players released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction

Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current CSK squad

MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Money left with CSK for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 20.45 crore

Total slots available:

7 (2 overseas and 5 Indian)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (Image: BCCI/IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Standing in IPL 2022: 7th

Players released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction

Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Current KKR squad

Shreyas Iyer (capt.), Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

Money left with KKR for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 7.05 crore

Total slots available

11 (3 overseas and 8 Indian)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis with former skipper Virat Kohli. (Image: BCCI/IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis with former skipper Virat Kohli. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Standing in IPL 2022: 4th

Players released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Current RCB squad:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Money left with RCB for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 8.75 crore

Total slots available

7 (2 overseas, 5 Indian)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (Image: BCCI/IPL) Rajasthan Royals (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Standing in IPL 2022: 2nd

Players released by RR ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Current RR squad:

Sanju Samson (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Money left with RR for IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Rs. 13.2 crore

Total slots available

9 (5 overseas, 4 Indian)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (Image: BCCI/IPL) Mumbai Indians (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Standing in IPL 2022: 10

Players released by MI ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Current MI squad

Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Money left with MI for IPL 2022 mini auction

Rs. 20.55 crore

Total slots available

9 (3 overseas, 6 Indian)