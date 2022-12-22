Homesports news

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Former CSK all-rounder Sam Curran hopeful of getting a good deal

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Former CSK all-rounder Sam Curran hopeful of getting a good deal

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 11:22:39 AM IST (Published)

Ahead of the 2020 season, Curran was released by Punjab Kings but the pace bowling all-rounder, who had a base price of Rs 1 crore, was finally sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.5 crore.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIndian Premier LeagueIPL

Next Article

Byju's, MPL sports wants to exit sponsorship agreements with BCCI