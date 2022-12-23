IPL 2023 Mini Auction: England batsman Harry Brook sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore

England batter Harry Brook is all set to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise. The winners of the 2016 edition of IPL roped in the 23-year-old for Rs 13.25 crore in the IPL auction on Friday.

The Yorkshire-born batter made his debut in international cricket earlier this year in January against West Indies during the third T20I. In Test cricket, Brook made his first appearance for England during the third match against South Africa in September 2022 at The Oval.

‘In first-class cricket, he has so far played 60 matches. Brook has 10 centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name in this format.

Previously, Brook had led the England U-19 cricket team at the 2018 World Cup. He also emerged as England’s highest run scorer in the showpiece event. Brook notched 239 runs at the 2018 U-19 World Cup at an average of 119.50. Moreover, Brook claimed a century and two half-centuries in the tournament.

Brook scripted a memorable T20 season in 2020 after he managed to score runs at an average of 55 in the group stage.

It will be wrong to think that Brook’s brilliance has been limited to white-ball cricket only. Brook made his Test debut earlier this year and showcased a brilliant show to prove his mettle in the longest format of the game.

Brook recently enjoyed a sensational Test series against Pakistan. Brook bagged three centuries against Pakistan in the three-match Test series. He scored 468 runs against Pakistan to win the Man of the Series award. Brook currently has three centuries under his belt in Test cricket after playing four matches.

Brook has so far scored 480 runs after featuring in six innings in the longest format of the game. He currently has the highest number of runs after playing in the first six men’s Test innings for England. Brook broke KS Ranjitsinhji’s 125-year-old record to script the sensational feat.

Harry Brook T20 record

Matches: 99

Runs: 2432

Highest: 102*

Batting average: 33.77

Strike Rate: 148.38

100s/50s: 1/9