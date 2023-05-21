IPL 2023, MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai Indians lose opener Ishan Kishan early in the run chase; Sunrisers Hyderabad score 200/5

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  May 21, 2023 5:56 PM IST (Updated)
IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE score: Catch the live score and updates from match 69 of IPL 2023 between MI and SRH being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mayank Dagar, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack

May 21, 2023 5:56 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai Indians 24/1 after 3 overs. (Rohit Sharma 6, Cameron Green 4)

A good over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he gives away only seven runs and picks up the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan.

May 21, 2023 5:55 PM

Cameron Green, right handed bat, comes to the crease

May 21, 2023 5:54 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE:WICKET! MI lose an early wicket in the chase as Ishan Kishan departs

Slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Ishan Kishan pulls the ball and the ball flies to mid-wicket where Harry Brook puts a dive to complete a good catch.

Ishan Kishan c Harry Brook b Bhuvneshwar 14(12) [4s-1 6s-1]

Mumbai Indians: 20/1 after 2.5 overs.

May 21, 2023 5:54 PM

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl his second over.

May 21, 2023 5:50 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai Indians 17/0 after 2 overs. (Rohit Sharma 4, Ishan Kishan 13)

Ten runs from the over. Ishan Kishan starts the over in style as he smashes a six and a four on the first two balls of the over. But Nitish Reddy finishes well as he bowls four dots in a row to pull things back.

May 21, 2023 5:49 PM

Nitish Reddy, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

May 21, 2023 5:45 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai Indians 7/0 after 1 over. (Rohit Sharma 4, Ishan Kishan 3)

Seven runs from the first over. It was a good over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar up until the last delivery. On the last delivery, Rohit Sharma drove the ball down to third-man for a four.

May 21, 2023 5:45 PM

Bowling the first over for SRH is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

May 21, 2023 5:40 PM

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to open the innings for Mumbai Indians.

May 21, 2023 5:40 PM

Back live for the start of the second half of the match. The players have returned to the field.

May 21, 2023 5:39 PM
May 21, 2023 5:30 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200/5 after 20 overs. (Aiden Markram 13, Sanvir Singh 4)

A 14-run over for SRH to finish the innings. SRH captain Aiden Markram slogs the last delivery for a huge six to take his side to 200.

May 21, 2023 5:25 PM

Chris Jordan to bowl the last over of the innings.

May 21, 2023 5:19 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/5 after 19 overs. (Aiden Markram 4, Sanvir Singh 0)

A superb over by Akash Madhwal as he gives away only six runs and picks up two wickets. He finishes with the figures of 4/37.

May 21, 2023 5:18 PM