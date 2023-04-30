IPL 2023: MI vs RR - Mumbai Indians hope to get back to winning ways on captain Rohit Sharma's birthday

Mumbai Indians (MI) host the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in a quest of a much-needed victory on Sunday evening.

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday evening.

MI have cut a dejected look throughout this season and their latest setback came in the form of a defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. The team has simply struggled to get in the groove and click in all three departments cohesively so far. Jofra Archer is likely to return back to the playing XI for this match and he could replace Jason Behrendorff to partner Riley Meredith and Arjun Tendulkar in the fast bowling unit.

Other than that, there are not many changes that the team can ring in to bring about any notable impact on the field. They will need to rest their trust on the players already part of the playing XI to pull up their socks and fearlessly confront the challenges looming large in front of them at the moment.

There is a lot of talent brimming in that batting order and Mumbai should be looking to capitalise on the favourable conditions in their home ground to hand an arguably unexpected defeat to the Royals.

RR, on the other hand, come into this game after a morale-boosting victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur on Thursday. Trent Boult will be a definite entrant in the XI if he has recovered from his niggles and that could mean that Australian leggie Adam Zampa might have to sit out despite picking three wickets in the previous game.

Royals can alternatively replace Jason Holder with Boult but that will leave their lower middle-order a tad bit too light though the Caribbean all-rounder hasn’t done anything notable with the bat thus far this season.

Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Kuldip Yadav

Key Player to Watch

Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

Ishan Kishan has simply been unable to step up consistently enough this season, having aggregated only 183 runs halfway down the campaign with a strike rate of 129.79. it has been a fairly long run of lean patch for the southpaw and he definitely needs to be doing much more with the bat to justify both the price invested and the trust placed on him by the franchise in the last couple of seasons.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

On the contrary, the Royals’ opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in red hot form throughout the season. He has demonstrated a wide repertoire of shots both off the front foot and the back foot and he will definitely relish the opportunity of playing at his home ground at Wankhede considering the kind of touch that he is in. One can expect Jaiswal to go all guns blazing yet again on Sunday evening.

Points Table Current Status

Mumbai Indians: Points 6 – L-L-W-W-W

Rajasthan Royals: Points 10 – W-L-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

MI do have a tendency to really coming onto their own at Wankhede but RR just appears to be the team that has more of its bases covered at the moment. Trent Boult can really tear apart that opposition top order with some skilful swing in the start as the Royals appear to be the more probable of the two teams to take away the bragging rights of this contest.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this ground is 185, which suggests that a high-scoring encounter is on the cards this time around.

Where to Watch

The television audience can watch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application at the same time.