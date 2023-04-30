IPL 2023: MI vs RR - Mumbai Indians hope to get back to winning ways on captain Rohit Sharma's birthday

4 Min(s) Read
Mumbai Indians (MI) host the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in a quest of a much-needed victory on Sunday evening.
Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in what promises to be a blockbuster clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday evening.
MI have cut a dejected look throughout this season and their latest setback came in the form of a defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. The team has simply struggled to get in the groove and click in all three departments cohesively so far. Jofra Archer is likely to return back to the playing XI for this match and he could replace Jason Behrendorff to partner Riley Meredith and Arjun Tendulkar in the fast bowling unit.
Other than that, there are not many changes that the team can ring in to bring about any notable impact on the field. They will need to rest their trust on the players already part of the playing XI to pull up their socks and fearlessly confront the challenges looming large in front of them at the moment.