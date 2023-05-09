English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Mumbai and Bangalore clash to stay relevant in playoff race

IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Mumbai and Bangalore clash to stay relevant in playoff race

IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Mumbai and Bangalore clash to stay relevant in playoff race
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 6:47:36 AM IST (Published)

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday for match 54 of IPL 2023. The two teams will have to win the match to stay in contention for a place in the playoff.

With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for hosts Mumbai Indians when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mid-table IPL clash here on Tuesday.

With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season with the bat.
For the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X