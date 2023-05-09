IPL 2023 MI vs RCB preview: Mumbai and Bangalore clash to stay relevant in playoff race

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday for match 54 of IPL 2023. The two teams will have to win the match to stay in contention for a place in the playoff.

With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for hosts Mumbai Indians when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mid-table IPL clash here on Tuesday.

With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season with the bat.

For the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires.