IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav as Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders

As Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, all eyes will be on Mumbai Indians' star batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav It has been a tough time for the world No 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav who has scores of 15, 1 and 0 since the start of IPL, adding more to his woes, as he entered the tournament following three consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia in the ODI series in March. But with Yadav set to take field against his former team, this could be the match where he could start turning this around for himself.

With Mumbai Indians managing just one win in three matches so far, the home side and their batting mainstay Suryakumar will hope for better returns, especially after captain Rohit Sharma walked the talk, scoring a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals a few days ago.

Rohit had admitted that Mumbai Indians, a side full of young players post the 2022 mega auction, would need their senior players to shoulder the responsibility and in the batting department, Suryakumar is the next name that comes up after the skipper.

The focus has also been on Suryakumar every time he has walked out to bat in this IPL and even in media conferences, but luck has not favoured the batter who has a grand total of 16 runs in three outings.

Against Chennai Super Kings, he was caught on a delivery down the leg side, and against Delhi, he was caught off a short ball at fine leg – an area he used to clear the ropes with ease when in his pomp.

On Saturday, the right-handed batter had a lengthy nets session against throwdown specialists in the Mumbai Indians’ camp but by the look of it, he certainly did not hit the right gears.

If some of Suryakumar's hits fell inside the boundary ropes, Cameron Green batting next to him in the second nets sent the ball flying easily into the stands.

The Indian batter did connect well on a few, but certainly not with the rhythm that is so familiar with his batting. He also got a few edges behind the wicket and was cleaned up on one occasion.

After MI captain Rohit Sharma vehemently supported the batter and head coach Mark Boucher and batting coach Kieron Pollard joining at later stages, it was younger teammate Tim David's turn on Saturday.

"For me I do not have any concerns about Surya," David told the media during the pre-match conference.

"In the last game he played a shot that he plays all the time and it normally goes for a six. He was prepared to put his innings on the line for the team and walked out in that situation to do that.

"He is an important part of the team as much as anyone and we know when he is going to be in his best form he is going to score in 90s and 100s and win us games,” David added.

Mumbai Indians will face an uphill task against the firepower of Kolkata Knight Riders batters when the teams clash here on Sunday in their IPL contest, with both former champions looking to put their campaigns back on track.

While Mumbai Indians were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens.

However, despite winning the previous game, the most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals but the challenge for the MI captain will be to attain consistency, especially when the other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.

Mumbai Indians are likely to be without their ace pacer Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined by fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season. Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith will have to shoulder the responsibility in the fast-bowling department, while Piyush Chawla will be expected to carry forward his form from the previous game where he took 3/22.

MI will bank on their young guns Tim David, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan to fire, given that KKR have shown incredible fight right till the end to pull off a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, and fight till the last ball against SRH.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7.

Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shardul Thakur have been among runs for KKR, which indicates MI will have to be at their best in all departments.

KKR skipper Rana banished his ordinary run with the bat, scoring 75 off 41 balls on Friday, and announcing his return to form. On the other hand, in his last two outings with the bat, Rinku has alone hit a grand total of five fours and 10 sixes while executing two high-quality knocks in the death overs. The focus will once again be on the talented young batter in the KKR line-up.

However, KKR have some concerns too in the form of their all-rounder Andre Russell, who has struggled with the bat in this IPL. Russell could not complete his quota of overs against SRH in Kolkata on Friday night as he suffered cramps, but his three wickets did keep KKR in the game for long.

It remains to be seen if KKR would want to try out the explosive English batter Jason Roy at the top, given that Gurbaz has performed his role at the top with flair. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been amongst the wickets for KKR, who also have Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das joining them recently.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh and Jason Roy.