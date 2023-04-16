IPL 2023 MI vs KKR LIVE: Mumbai Indians strike early as Cameron Green removes N.Jagadeesan

4.6: Duan Jansen to V Iyer, latches on to this one as he walks down the track to hit this over long off for a SIX! KKR 55/1 after 5 overs.
4.5: Duan Jansen to V Iyer, manages to loft this over extra covers for two runs
4.5: Duan Jansen to V Iyer, short ball and that's a wide
4.4: Duan Jansen to V Iyer, straight into pads for a dot
4.3: Duan Jansen to V Iyer, down the track and Iyer gets enough bat on it to fetch a six down long on
4.2: Duan Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, in the middle of middle and leg and Gurbaz plays this down third man for a single
4.1: Duan Jansen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on the middle stump and a dot here
3.6: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, played this one towards square leg for a single. KKR 39/1 after 4 overs.
3.5: Cameron Green to V Iyer, full toss and Iyer places this towards extra covers for a single
3.4: Cameron Green to V Iyer, round the wicket and the ball takes the inside edge off Iyer's bat to rush to the boundary down long leg
3.3: Cameron Green to V Iyer, the southpaw tries a scoopy but miscues the shot and ends up hurting his leg
3.2: Cameron Green to V Iyer, upper cut over third man for a six!
3.1: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, single for the Afghan
3.1: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, down the leg for wide
2.6: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, down the ground and gets plenty on it for a MAXIMUM! KKR 25/1 after 3 overs.