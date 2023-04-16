English
IPL 2023 MI vs KKR LIVE: Mumbai Indians strike early as Cameron Green removes N.Jagadeesan

By Tarkesh Jha   Apr 16, 2023 3:50 PM IST (Updated)
IPL 2023 LIVE score and updates: Catch the live score and updates from match 22 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

3.2: Cameron Green to V Iyer, upper cut over third man for a six!

Apr 16, 2023 3:51 PM

3.1: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, single for the Afghan

Apr 16, 2023 3:50 PM

3.1: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, down the leg for wide

Apr 16, 2023 3:50 PM

2.6: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, down the ground and gets plenty on it for a MAXIMUM! KKR 25/1 after 3 overs.

Apr 16, 2023 3:48 PM

2.5: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, timed to perfection down the off side for a boundary

Apr 16, 2023 3:47 PM

2.4: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, pace off outside off and the southpaw misses the pull completely

Apr 16, 2023 3:47 PM

2.3: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, clubbed away towards the leg side by the batsman for two runs 

Apr 16, 2023 3:46 PM

2.3: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, down the leg for a wide

Apr 16, 2023 3:45 PM

2.2: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, the batsman tries to use his feet and nullify the swing, miss the ball. Dot delivery.

Apr 16, 2023 3:45 PM

2.1: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, full with a touch of an outswing, dot bal

Apr 16, 2023 3:44 PM

1.6: Cameron Green to V Iyer, the batsman plays this one down third man for a single. KKR 12/2 after 2 overs.

Apr 16, 2023 3:43 PM

1.5: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, in the air and taken by Shoeen at point. KKR 11/1 after 1.5 overs.

Apr 16, 2023 3:39 PM

1.4: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, tight line here and restricts the batsman to a dot

Apr 16, 2023 3:38 PM

1.4: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, very wayward from the Australian and it results in five wides

Apr 16, 2023 3:38 PM

1.3: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, hard length angling in and a dot delivery here

Apr 16, 2023 3:37 PM
