IPL 2023 MI vs KKR LIVE: Mumbai Indians strike early as Cameron Green removes N.Jagadeesan

3.2: Cameron Green to V Iyer, upper cut over third man for a six!
3.1: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, single for the Afghan
3.1: Cameron Green to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, down the leg for wide
2.6: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, down the ground and gets plenty on it for a MAXIMUM! KKR 25/1 after 3 overs.
2.5: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, timed to perfection down the off side for a boundary
2.4: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, pace off outside off and the southpaw misses the pull completely
2.3: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, clubbed away towards the leg side by the batsman for two runs
2.3: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, down the leg for a wide
2.2: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, the batsman tries to use his feet and nullify the swing, miss the ball. Dot delivery.
2.1: Arjun Tendulkar to V Iyer, full with a touch of an outswing, dot bal
1.6: Cameron Green to V Iyer, the batsman plays this one down third man for a single. KKR 12/2 after 2 overs.
1.5: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, in the air and taken by Shoeen at point. KKR 11/1 after 1.5 overs.
1.4: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, tight line here and restricts the batsman to a dot
1.4: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, very wayward from the Australian and it results in five wides
1.3: Cameron Green to N Jagadeesan, hard length angling in and a dot delivery here