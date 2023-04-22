Mumbai Indians (MI) chase their fourth consecutive victory as they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening as the Rohit Sharma-led side seeks their four consecutive victory in the on-going season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai have managed to overcome their initial troubles by notching three straight wins on the back of a rejuvenated bowling unit.

Arjun Tendulkar has been delivering a good opening spell helping MI get a foot ahead of their opposition early on in the proceedings. Piyush Chawla has been quite a revelation, picking wickets, plugging runs and leading Mumbai’s efforts from the front in the middle overs. Riley Meredith’s addition to the XI brings a lot of bite to the death overs and Hrithik Shokeen has been pretty impressive containing runs whenever called upon.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have demonstrated positive intent in the last few games and Cameron Green appears to be more impactful down the order when paired with his Australian counterpart Tim David. MI will want Suryakumar Yadav to regain his touch as soon as possible and playing in familiar conditions at Wankhede will definitely help in this regard.

Punjab Kings have problems to take care of as skipper Shikhar Dhawan is set to miss out of this class as well due to a shoulder injury. All-rounder Sam Curran will lead the side in his absence but the team lacks a solid Indian batsman who can anchor the innings and take control of the proceedings when in the middle when Dhawan is not around. That responsibility will fall on the shoulders of English swashbuckler Liam Livingstone and even Prabhsimran Singh to an extent.

Punjab might wonder if they could rope Sikandar Raza into the XI after he was benched in the previous game following a match-winning performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Punjab should arguably also consider swapping Australian pacer Nathan Ellis with South African bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

The latter will thrive on the pitch at Wankhede and he can very well break the back of the Mumbai batting line-up if he manages to settle in a good rhythm in his opening spell.

Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff

Impact Player: Riley Meredith

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Matt Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Key Player to Watch

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Suryakumar Yadav seemed like he had recovered some of his form when he scored 43 in the chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Sunday. However, he has aggregated only 23 runs in the rest of the four games and hence is it is instrumental that he starts getting more runs under his belt as Mumbai enter the middle phase of the tournament now.

The track at Wankhede will help that the ball comes on nicely to the bat and the fast outfield will ensure that the ball races down the boundary line. The 32-year-old can make optimise these conditions for the best of both his own form as well as that of the entire team.

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Curran hasn’t really delivered his best performances this season. He has scored 87 runs in six innings and scalped five dismissals so far. He led well in the game against LSG but has a greater challenge in his hands in the form of facing Mumbai in their own backyard now.

Curran brings the ball back in with the new ball and that can help in cause some troubles to both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order. The shorter square boundaries can also help him clear the ropes at will and Punjab will demand an all-round performance from their skipper to take two points this game.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score at Wankhede is 185 runs in nine T20Is, which suggests that a high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Saturday evening.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on Saturday on the Star Sports Network whereas the digital audience can tune into the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.