IPL 2023 match schedule: Defending champions Gujarat to face CSK in season opener

IPL 2023 promises to be an electrifying affair with the announcement of the official schedule by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday evening. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the curtain raiser at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming season will witness ten participating franchises competing against each other in a total of 74 matches, as they battle it out for the coveted IPL trophy.

The likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who had a lackluster season in the previous edition, are determined to bounce back stronger this year, making it a challenging task for Gujarat Titans to retain their crown.

Unlike the previous edition, which saw matches being played in just four Indian cities due to the pandemic, the 2023 season will be held across 12 venues, which include Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Dharamsala.

Fans all over the country can now look forward to witnessing their favorite players in action, right in their own cities.

