Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tour Mohali to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the visitors search for defeat amidst the possible absence of the home team's captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Thursday for the 27th match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The home team comes into this game on the back of a spirited victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their backyard on Saturday. PBKS secured a victory despite the absence of skipper Shikhar Dhawan and that holds good signs especially for their bowling unit that demonstrated incredible guile and variety in the aforementioned encounter.

It is likely that Dhawan misses out of this game due to an injury as well and English all-rounder Sam Curran will continue to lead the side in his absence. However, Punjab will be counting on the return of Liam Livingstone, whose presence will add significant firepower to their middle-order. Livingstone could be a straight swap for Matt Short at the number three spot but the batting unit reflects a lot of inexperience with the likes of Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Singh Bhatia leading the mantle.

On the other hand, RCB missed out narrowly on chasing down the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) gigantic total of 227 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The duo of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put on an absolute show as they took apart the CSK bowlers and hit them all over the park to take the home team tantalizingly close to the massive score on board.

RCB will be hoping that Virat Kohli joins the party in Mohali too as Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood too has resumed training and his return could be soon on the cards as well. RCB can consider roping in the talented Suyash Prabhudesai in the playing XI in place of the misfiring Mahipal Lomror.

Predicted XI

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Key Player to Watch

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Curran led from the front in the previous game as he scalped three dismissals for 31 runs and manoeuvred his bowling resources well throughout the innings. He will have to be at it right from the offset yet again against a venomous RCB top-order that the opposition just cannot afford to get in the groove. The way the English all-rounder handles his spinners especially when Bangalore look to up the ante in the middle-overs will be an interesting sub plot to keep an eye out on in this afternoon’s game.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

PBKS will unleash their new-ball prowess through Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh straight at Virat Kohli. The home team will also bring in Harpreet Brar early on to choke Kohli and Faf with some accurate left-arm spin. Kohli has been in tremendous form in this tournament but he will need to safely see out or even take on Punjab’s bowlers in the powerplay overs to first survive that phase and then set him up for a big innings thereafter.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in the PCA Stadium in Mohali is 168, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards this afternoon.

Where to Watch

Television viewers can tune into the match at 3:30 pm on Thursday on the Star Sports network. The digital audience can catch the live action at the same time on the JioCinema application.