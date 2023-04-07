IPl 2023 LSG vs SRH preview: Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome their South African overseas players in hope to turn things around

Friday's IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will see the South African players joining their respective teams. While SRH will welcome their regular captain Aiden Markram along with all-rounder Marco Jansen and wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen, LSG will see the return of wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock. With the two teams coming into the match on the back of losses, they would want their South African imports to turn things around.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to turn things around when the two teams go head-to-head in match 10 of IPL 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday March 7.

LSG and SRH head into the contest on the back of defeats in their previous matches.

While SRH lost their season opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, LSG succumbed to a defeat against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk a day later.

SRH bolstered by Aiden Markram's return

SRH, who are stuck at the foot of the IPL 2023 points table following their 72-run loss to RR will be thrilled to have their regular skipper Aiden Markram join the squad.

Markram, who was elevated as the team's captain ahead of the season, joined the SRH squad late after fulfilling his international commitments with South Africa. Also joining the SRH's camp are Markram's compatriot, all-rounder Marco Jansen and wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen.

With Markram joining the squad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be relived of the captaincy responsibilities. In absence Markram, it was Kumar who led SRH against RR.

SRH will also be buoyed by the fact that Markram joins the team of the back of excellent white-ball form. The 28-year-old had two excellent outings in the ODI series against the Netherlands which saw him notch scores of 175 and 51 not-out and also walk away with the Player of the Series award.

SRH would hope that Markram wastes no time and is able to lift the team with his leadership and batting prowess.

LSG too welcome their South African export

In the opposite camp, LSG too will welcome their South African import as wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock has landed in India. Like his fellow South Africans, de Kock was also busy playing the ODI series against the Netherlands and thus had to miss LSG's first two matches.

Changes expected in both teams

With South African players joining their respective IPL teams, it is bound to force some changes in the playing 11 of the two sides.

With Markram back, SRH will have no other option but to leave England leg spinner Adil Rashid on the bench. Rashid played against RR but returned with poor figures of 0/33 from his 4 overs. Klaasen could also be a direct replacement for New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Glenn Phillips.

On one hand the changes in SRH's probable XI are simple and straight forward, return of de Kock for LSG has complicated the things for the KL Rahul led side.

When de Kock was away LSG played with Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Mark Wood as its four overseas players.

To accommodate de Kock, Rahul will have to drop one of Mayers, Stoinis, Pooran or Wood, but the problem is the four players have fulfilled their roles to perfection in the team's first two matches and lend the team the right balance.

Mayers is on song after hitting back-to-back fifties at the top of the order. Rahul has also asked the West Indian to bowl a few overs as per the team's requirements which Mayers has done perfectly. Wood is in blazing hot form with the ball as he ripped apart Delhi Capital's batting order with the season's first five-for. Wood backed the five-wicket haul with three wickets against CSK. Pooran's two cameos lower down the order has given LSG the much needed impetus in the death overs.

The only player who is very likely to make way for de Kock at this stage is Stonis. Stoinis hasn't been at his very best with the bat and hasn't got chance to bowl either. But replacing de Kock with Stoinis would mean sacrificing an all-rounder.

Predicted Playing XI:

LSG predicted playing XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

Impact player: Ayush Badoni

SRH predicted playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact player: Abdul Samad

LSG vs SHR head-to-head

Friday's match will be second time when the two teams will face each other. Last season the two teams met once in which LSG got better of SRH by 12 runs.

Key player to watch

Mark Wood (LSG)

England paceman Mark Wood has made an instant impact for the team. He missed IPL 2022 with an injury but other fast bowlers made up for Wood's absence last season. But this season, LSG's bowling looks more threatening with Wood's expresses pace. Wood has already claimed 8 wickets in two matches. Against a struggling SRH's batting unit, Wood could add a few more scalps to his wicket tally.

Aiden Markram (SRH)

As mentioned above, Aiden Markram's return will be a huge morale boost for SRH. The South African will not only strengthen the team's batting but will also prove to be decisive with his leadership skills. Earlier this year, Markram guided SRH's sister franchise Sunrisers Easterncapes to the title in SAT20. So now SRH would be expecting more of the same from the South African.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score from the six T20I played at this venue is 160. Expect the pitch to treat the batters and the bowlers fairly.

Where to Watch?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday and it will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can also tune into the action via the Jio Cinema app.