IPL 2023: LSG v RCB - Can Super Giants do the double over Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday for their second faceoff of the season.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Sports City in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The two teams are coming on the back of contrasting results in their respective previous games.

LSG put up a mammoth score of 257 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Friday to secure a thoroughly convincing victory on the road. Now, they return back to familiar conditions at home to battle RCB, who failed to chase down 201 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

LSG’s batting appeared to be in red-hot form against Punjab, who themselves have a pretty skilful bowling attack at their disposal. The Lucknow batsmen went berserk right from the offset and even the noise over the rather controversial benching of Quinton de Kock in place of Kyle Mayers seems to have quietened after their impeccable performance in the last game.

The team might as well field an unchanged XI and will fancy their chances against the current RCB unit. Bangalore have a batting trio that can tear apart any bowling attack on their day but they might struggle given the slow and sluggish nature of the track in Lucknow.

The Super Giants might plug the flow of runs courtesy their spin troika of Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya with Naveen-ul-Haq emerging as the new star with the ball in the recent games.

Bangalore might rely on Wanindu Hasaranga to come up with some regular breakthroughs in the middle overs. Shahbaz Ahmed could be a handy resource to fall back on in the powerplay overs whereas Josh Hazxlewood’s prospective return promises to add a lot of bite to their bowling attack.

The pitch at Ekana is extremely suitable to someone of the mould of Harshal Patel as well. So, one can at no point rule out a spirited performance from Bangalore especially considering that they will be eager to fight back after the thrashing they received from Lucknow at home in their last faceoff earlier this season.

Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Player: Amit Mishra

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood, V Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Harshal Patel

Key Player to Watch

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants)

Rahul fell early in the previous encounter but the two-paced deck at Ekana brings him back into the fore big time for this game. His game awareness and understanding of holding an end up might be instrumental in helping the Super Giants navigate through some quick fall of wickets or a tricky chase.

Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The RCB pacer will relish bowling on a pitch that optimises his bowling style properly. His cutters and other variations will be instrumental in taking the steam out of the Lucknow innings towards the death overs. Patel can hit the hard lengths at paces that makes it very difficult to get the ball away and he can induce a lot of caught out dismissals in that manner.

Points Table Current Status

Lucknow Super Giants: Points 10 – W-L-W-L-W

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Points 8 – L-W-W-L-W

Predicted Winning Team

RCB have a pretty fancied bowling attack in their ranks but LSG have built a team that can be utilised properly to extract the maximum advantage out of the pitch in their home ground. Their spinners could make life difficult for the RCB batsmen in the middle overs and Bangalore’s under-performing middle order might just tilt the game in Lucknow’s favour eventually.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is is 151, which suggests that a relatively low-scoring or fair contest between the bat and the ball might be on the cards on Monday.

Where to Watch

The television audience can watch the match at 7:30 pm on Monday whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema platform at the same time.