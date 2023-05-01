English
IPL 2023: LSG v RCB - Can Super Giants do the double over Royal Challengers Bangalore?

By Tarkesh Jha  May 1, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday for their second faceoff of the season.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Sports City in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The two teams are coming on the back of contrasting results in their respective previous games.

LSG put up a mammoth score of 257 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Friday to secure a thoroughly convincing victory on the road. Now, they return back to familiar conditions at home to battle RCB, who failed to chase down 201 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
LSG’s batting appeared to be in red-hot form against Punjab, who themselves have a pretty skilful bowling attack at their disposal. The Lucknow batsmen went berserk right from the offset and even the noise over the rather controversial benching of Quinton de Kock in place of Kyle Mayers seems to have quietened after their impeccable performance in the last game.
