IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: Bhuvneshwar, Jansen strike early; PBKS 22/2 after 3 overs

IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: Bhuvneshwar, Jansen strike early; PBKS 22/2 after 3 overs

By Tarkesh Jha   Apr 9, 2023 7:51 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

\: IPL 2023 Live, SRH vs PBKS Latest Scorecard: Catch the live score and updates from match 14 of IPL 2023 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Updates

3.4: Jitesh Sharma (4 off 9) c Markram b Jansen - Jansen takes the length back, invites Jitesh to play a shot over covers but he ends up holing it out to Markram inside the circle. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:51 PM

3.3: Fuller from Jansen and Jitesh plays it towards mid-off for a dot delivery. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:50 PM

3.3: Jansen bangs this one short and Jitesh ducks to let it go to the keeper. Dot delivery. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:50 PM

3.2: On a good length and going away from Jitesh, who plays it towards short covers for a dot. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:49 PM

3.1: Jitesh comes down the track to negate Jansen's swing but only a dot here. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:49 PM

2.6: Dhawan comes down the track and lofts the ball over the in-field on the off side for a boundary. PBKS 22/2 after 3 overs. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:48 PM

2.5: The ball is angling away from Dhawan and he plays it towards cover point for a dot. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:47 PM

2.4: Touch fuller from Bhuvneshwar and Dhawan times it sweetly and punches it down the ground for an exquisite boundary. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:46 PM

2.3: Dhawan tries to cut the swing but ends up hitting this delivery straight to the fielder at point. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:46 PM

2.2: Dhawan comes down the track and gets on top of the bounce to play it towards point for a dot delivery. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:45 PM

2.1: Bhuvneshwar keeps Dhawan guessing as tghe ball shapes away from the southpaw but from very close to his body. Dot delivery. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:45 PM

1.6: Another dot by Jansen to round off the over. PBKS 14/2 after 2 overs. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:44 PM

1.5: Better angle from Jansen but Jitesh covers the swing well to show the straight face of the bat. Dot delivery. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:43 PM

1.4: Jitesh manages to get a four off this one as the ball hits the outside edge and goes down third man. 

Apr 9, 2023 7:42 PM

Decision overturned. Jitesh stays.

Apr 9, 2023 7:42 PM
