Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) former batsman Robin Uthaapa recently gave insights into the team's success mantra and what made the team go all the way and win the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

With the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking off on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it would be apt to recall the success mantras of the teams that have previously won the league.

On Jio Cinema's Legend Lounge show, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Robin Uthappa opened up on what made CSK go all the way and lift the trophy that year.

In the episode Uthappa said: "In the 2021 season I didn't play the first 12 games, and I truly believe the health of your team and the intensity, the energy of the team depends not on the 11 people who are playing, but the 13 people who aren't playing"

Uthappa added: "How well you are looking after the reserves, how much conversations, how much communication is going on with them and what I loved about CSK and their support staff is that every five days or six days or a week they would have a conversation with me, talking to me about how far or close I am making into the playing XI "

According to Uthappa, sense of security and sense of inclusiveness guides a team to success.

"When you have that sense of security, sense of inclusiveness, for the guys who aren't playing in the 11, it creates a great atmosphere in the group, and everybody wants everybody to succeed and they are waiting for their opportunity. ... In those 12 games at no point did I feel left out, I felt completely included. Because it is not easy to sit out for 12 games... that goes in a long way in a team being successful."

Uthappa had not featured in most of CSK's matches during the season and only got to play team's penultimate group stage match against Delhi Capitals (DC) as he replaced Suresh Raina.

Although he was deprived of the chances but Uthappa played a crucial knock of 63 against DC in Qualifier-I that helped CSK clinch the match by 4 wickets. The match paved way for CSK to play in the final and ultimately go on to win the coveted IPL trophy.

On personal front, Uthappa's season concluded with 115 runs from four matches, a high score of 63 and a third IPL title to his name.

