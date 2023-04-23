IPL 2023 KKR vs CSK LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana wins the toss and opts to bowl first

4 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Apr 23, 2023 7:17 PM IST (Updated)
CSK VS KKR Live score: Catch the live scores and updates from match 33 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Eden Gardens.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Apr 23, 2023 7:19 PM

Nitish Rana, KKR captain: Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, result will be in our favour. Two changes - Wiese in for Litton. Jagadeesan in for Mandeep.

MS Dhoni, CSK skipper: Would've bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there.

Apr 23, 2023 7:19 PM

KKR captain Nitish Rana wins the toss and opts to field first.
 

Apr 23, 2023 7:05 PM