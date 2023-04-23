CSK VS KKR LIVE SCORE:
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Nitish Rana, KKR captain: Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, result will be in our favour. Two changes - Wiese in for Litton. Jagadeesan in for Mandeep.
MS Dhoni, CSK skipper: Would've bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there.
KKR captain Nitish Rana wins the toss and opts to field first.