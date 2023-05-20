IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG preview: Kolkata Knight Riders look to defy odds as Lucknow Super Giants aim back-to-back playoff berths

Set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan's iconic green and maroon jersey, Lucknow Super Giants would find themselves at home as they look to seal their playoff berth knocking out a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders in the final IPL game, here Saturday.

The real home team in this case, KKR, have not only complained of being let down by the conditions but their problems go deeper, having struggled to find a perfect winning combination in a topsy-turvy season, enduring seven defeats. Out of those seven, four losses were at the Eden Gardens.

