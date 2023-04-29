IPL 2023: KKR v GT Preview - Gujarat Titans seek revenge from Rinku Singh special of last face off

Gujarat Titans (GT) will hope to carry on their terrific form as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams come into this match on the back of some good positive momentum, having scored over 200 in their previous game batting first and then defending it successfully later on.

Kolkata, for starters, defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Their batting unit really came to the fore with Jason Roy setting the tone right from the offset with a terrific half-century followed by valuable contributions from Venaktesh Iyer (31) and Nitish Rana.

They spun a web around the Bangalore batting lineup later on with Varun Chakravarthy taking four wickets to go with Suyash Sharma’s couple of scalps.

For the first time this season, Kolkata seem to have gotten their team balance right. They rounded off a holistic convincing performance and the team management should be smart enough to not tweak around with the playing XI going forward. Shardul Thakur could get a look-in if he recovers from his incumbent injury but clarity around the same will only be available nearing the toss time.

On the other hand, GT defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by a whopping margin of 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Shubman Gill had scored an impressive half-century as Karnataka batsman Abhinav Manohar struck 42 off 21 deliveries to put up 207 in the board.

With the ball, Noor Ahmed took three wickets and Mohit Sharma along with Rashid Khan chimed in with two scalps each. GT, as a franchise, too doesn’t believe in ringing in too many unnecessary changes when things are going good and one can expect them to head into this game with the same playing XI as well.

Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Joshua Little

Key Player to Watch

Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The dynamic Englishman provided KKR just the kind of impetus they needed to revive their campaign this season. His vast array of stroke play can really be optimised in the favourable batting conditions at Eden Gardens. The Knight Riders have a lot of big-hitters lower down the order and a strong start by Roy can help them have a formidable base to set up a huge score provided they bat first.

Noor Ahmad (Gujarat Titans)

The Afghan spinner has impressed with six wickets in three matches so far. He tends to be tight and accurate with his lines and the lengths that he hits will make it difficult for the opposition to clear the ropes due to the big square boundaries at Eden Gardens. KKR have a fair number of southpaws in their batting order and Ahmad’s impact can really shoot up if Pandya decides to apply the choke with spin in the middle overs.

Points Table Current Status

Kolkata Knight Riders: 6 points – W-L-L-L-L

Gujarat Titans: 10 points – W-W-L-W-L

Predicted Winning Team

Kolkata roared back into form in the last game after four successive losses but GT just have more bases covered than them at the moment.

With a skilful bowling lineup and a batting order that backs itself to chase down any target, it is likely that the Titans will emerge victorious in this contest. Rinku Singh had slammed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over to chase down 31 the last time these two teams faced off against each other earlier this month.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 12 T20Is in this ground is 155, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Saturday.

Where to Watch

Television viewers can tune into action at 3:30 pm on Saturday on the Star Sports Network. The digital audience can catch the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.