IPL 2023: KKR v GT Preview - Gujarat Titans seek revenge from Rinku Singh special of last face off

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams come into this match on the back of some good positive momentum, having scored over 200 in their previous game batting first and then defending it successfully later on.

Kolkata, for starters, defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Their batting unit really came to the fore with Jason Roy setting the tone right from the offset with a terrific half-century followed by valuable contributions from Venaktesh Iyer (31) and Nitish Rana.

They spun a web around the Bangalore batting lineup later on with Varun Chakravarthy taking four wickets to go with Suyash Sharma’s couple of scalps.