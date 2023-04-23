IPL 2023: KKR v CSK - Super Kings chase third consecutive win as they visit the Knight Riders' den

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens in a desperate attempt to spark a turnaround after three consecutive losses for the Nitish Rana-led side.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening for their respective seventh game of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams are on a contrasting run of form currently.

CSK have secured four victories in six matches and sit at the third place in the points table. They come into this game on the back of consecutive victories and the team looks in good shape currently with all their departments firing pretty well.

CSK might not need to ring in any changes as well given that they continue to stress on continuity and stability in the playing XI. There are murmurs over English Test skipper Ben Stokes’ possible return from injury but his appearance in this match seems like a long shot just yet.

The only area of concern that Chennai might want to address soon is that their middle-order at times fails to accelerate right from the offset and that can cost them big at times. Otherwise, the fine form demonstrated by their top-order in addition to the cohesiveness of the bowling unit holds them in good stead for this encounter.

KKR, on the other hand, managed to give a good fight to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous match considering a good effort from their spinners. They had already shuffled around their batting order in the previous game by roping in the overseas duo of Litton Das and Jason Roy to open.

At this moment, the team can only back the already selected players to assess the game situation and play according to the same considering that their erratic approach of certain players in the previous game drew a lot of criticism including from former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russsell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kulwant Khejroliya

Impact Player: Anukul Roy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Impact Player: Ambati Rayudu

Key Player to Watch

Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Jason Roy held one side up as he scored 43 whilst wickets kept falling on the other end in Delhi a few days ago. However, he will relish playing in the fast track in Kolkata. Roy is a terrific stroke-player and getting some boundaries early on will help him set the tone for KKR for the rest of the game. CSK have a talented yet inexperienced pace arsenal in their disposal and Roy can put some pressure by taking them on fearlessly early on.

Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings)

Moeen Ali has had to move a couple of spots down the order considering the new additions in the CSK lineup this season. This has reduced his contributions significantly with the bat. KKR do not really have pacers who can pepper him with short stuff and the ball comes nicely onto the bat at the Eden Gardens.

The southpaw can get some good hits under his belt that will boost his batting confidence. He has anyways been pretty handy whenever called upon with the ball and the ,larger square boundaries can ensure that Dhoni tasks him with bowling in the middle-overs yet again.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 12 T20Is in the Eden Gardens is 155, but, one can expect the totals to be slightly higher than that in this contest.

Where to Watch

The television audience can watch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the digital viewers can tune into the action at the same time on the JioCinema application.