English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023: Jofra Archer denies rumours of leaving MI camp for elbow surgery in Belgium

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer denies rumours of leaving MI camp for elbow surgery in Belgium

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer denies rumours of leaving MI camp for elbow surgery in Belgium
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Apr 26, 2023 4:43:30 PM IST (Published)

Jofra Archer had gone to Belgium for a minor surgery on his ailing elbow after Mumbai Indians' (MI) season opener agianst the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2nd.

English pacer Jofra Archer has denied a report claiming that he left the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp briefly earlier this month to visit an elbow specialist in Belgium to undergo a minor surgical procedure. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Archer had a process done on the same troublesome elbow that kept him out of cricketing action for the better part of the last two years.

Recommended Articles

View All
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?

Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


This resulted in the speedster missing out of the MI playing XI for four games from April 8th-April 18th before featuring in the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium last Saturday. Archer was part of the XI that turned up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Mumbai’s season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2 but he conspicuously missed all the games for the following 20 days.
 
However, Archer lashed out at the suggestions of him going to Belgium in a Twitter post on Wednesday afternoon. Though he did not attach the article explicitly, the 28-year-old wrote, "Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem ."
 
Also Read:
Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out of Asia Cup, 2023 ODI World Cup: Report
Concerning his absence after the game against RCB, head coach Mark Boucher earlier remarked that he had a niggle but gradually rumours began surfacing of Archer having returned back to England. Cricket commentator and former New Zealand player affirmed the same during one of his appearances on Cricbuzz Live.
Also Read: Wrestlers protest: DCW chief Swati Maliwal calls Brij Bhushan Singh 'gunda', demands action against police
As per the  aforementioned report, the English Cricket Board (ECB) is hoping for him to be fit enough to play some part in the Ashes scheduled to be held from June 16 onwards. Archer has not featured in a first-class game for nearly two years now. Hence, he is unlikely to play a prominent role throughout the five-match series but could possibly come in handy in a game or two as the Ashes progresses.
Meanwhile, the pacer looked in fairly good touch when he turned up against PBKS last weekend. Though he conceded 42 runs and picked just one wicket, Archer was clocking his usual pace above 145 kmph. He didn’t play in Mumbai’s away encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday but is likely to come back into the playing XI to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede on Sunday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPLMumbai Indians
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X