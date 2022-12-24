IPL 2023: Ireland's T20 WC hat-trick hero Josh Little is eager to play under Hardik Pandya at GT

Along with a cash windfall of Rs 4.4 Crore, the 23-year-old will also get to work under the captaincy of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and develop under the watchful eyes of former India pacer and head coach for Gujarat Titans (GT), Ashish Nehra.

Ireland's pace sensation Josh Little burst onto the public spotlight with a scintillating hat-trick against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup in Adelaide earlier this year. Little got rid of Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of the innings.

Little also possesses impressive figures on the international stage, consistently delivering with 62 wickets in 53 T20Is. Hence, it shouldn't be too surprising that at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on Friday, December 23, Little become the first cricketer from Ireland to land an IPL deal.

Now along with a cash windfall of Rs 4.4 Crore, the 23-year-old will also get to work under the captaincy of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and develop under the watchful eyes of former India pacer and head coach for Gujarat Titans (GT), Ashish Nehra.

Also Read |

The Titans, led by Hardik and coached by Nehra, won the league in their debut season this year.

"I'm delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high quality squad," Little said in Cricket Ireland statement.

"I am also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me," he added.

The left-arm seamer made his international debut in 2016 and has since played 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is.

"I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this." Little had served as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings last year.

"We are delighted for Josh and wish him well in the IPL next year. Josh is a hard-working and dedicated athlete who has come up through the Irish system," Cricket Ireland's High Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said.

"He has been an essential part of the Irish set-up for several years now and we believe his development will only accelerate further through involvement in the IPL." Little has plied his trade in several franchise leagues such as England's The Hundred and Lanka Premier League. He was also picked up in the Pakistan Super League draft recently.

(With Inputs from PTI)