IPL 2023: In Rishabh Pant's absence, David Warner named new captain of Delhi Capitals

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  Feb 23, 2023 4:04:34 PM IST (Updated)

Warner, who is the league's all-time leading overseas run-scorer, returned to DC after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of the 2021 campaign of the IPL. Warner himself is dealing with an injury issue but the southpaw is likely to recover from his injury for the three-match ODI series against India and the IPL.

With Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), set to miss the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Australia's David Warner has been named as the team's captain for the upcoming season.

Pant, who was named as DC's permanent captain at the start of the last season, is recovering from a near-fatal road accident that he had in January. Pant is recuperating but his return to competitive cricket is still unknown.
In Pant's absence, the team will now be led by Warner.
Warner himself is dealing with an injury issue that has ruled him out of the next two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Warner dealt a blow on his arm while facing a delivery by Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. The left-handed opener was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the Test. After the match, Warner was declared unfit for the next two matches. But the southpaw is likely to recover from his injury for the three-match ODI series against India and the IPL.
Warner, who is the league's all-time leading overseas run-scorer, returned to DC after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of the 2021 campaign of the IPL.
Also Read: South Africa's Aiden Markram to captain SRH in IPL 2023
Rishabh Pant was hospitalized in December last year with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in northern India. Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in Uttarakhand state.
He was alone in the car at the time of the accident. "Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable," said a statement by Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 3:03 PM IST
