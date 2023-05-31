IPL 2023: Impact Player rule divides opinions, survey says 51 per cent of fans do not want it retained next year

The recently-concluded of the IPL campaign was the first-time that the Impact Player rule was introduced in the competition. The newer dimension allowed teams to bring in an extra player from the bench in place of one of the starting XI members. It essentially allowed teams to play with an additional batsman or a bowler, whichever way they were more comfortable with.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 rounded off with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning their fifth title in a nail-biting finish against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A carnival of 74 games concluded with Ravindra Jadeja sealing the fifth title for CSK with an emphatic finish of the last delivery.

Teams like CSK opted to bring in someone like Ambati Rayudu or Shivam Dube as the impact substitute in most matches. GT used it rope in the likes of Joshua Little into the field and every team had their own way of working their way about the new rule. However, a primary research conducted by a Sydney-based cricket website named CricBlog says that around 51 per cent of the fans do not want the Impact Player rule to return next year. Over 17,000 people participated in this exercise.

Ambati Rayudu played as an Impact Player for a large part of IPL 2023

There could be plenty of reasons behind the same. The contest between the bat and the ball arguably became very lopsided at times due to the Impact Player rule. IPL 2023 had set the record for the most 200+ scores midway through the tournament on April 28 itself.

“The rule is certainly still evolving. But having said that, it has certainly made an impact on freeing up a few of the batters. You can see a lot more 200+ scores this season than perhaps what we saw in the previous seasons at this stage of the tournament. According to me, it's because you have an extra batter and bowler (to get into the playing eleven),” former India skipper Anil Kumble had echoed similar views back then. Further, players like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting mainstay Venkatesh Iyer had remarked that the role of an all-rounder was gradually becoming redundant due to the Impact Player provision.

Was IPL 2023 the best season ever?

Further, the research by CricBlog revealed that 67 per cent of the audience believed that the 2023 edition of the IPL was the best season in the history of the tournament. Moreover, the IPL for the second season in a row took place in a slightly lengthened format with 74 games being played due to the addition of two new teams that took place last year. Whilst there have been talks previously of more franchises being added to the roster, the aforementioned survey disclosed that around 61 per cent of the fans believe that the current duration of the tournament is just about right.