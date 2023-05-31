IPL 2023: Impact Player rule divides opinions, survey says 51 per cent of fans do not want it retained next year

The recently-concluded of the IPL campaign was the first-time that the Impact Player rule was introduced in the competition. The newer dimension allowed teams to bring in an extra player from the bench in place of one of the starting XI members. It essentially allowed teams to play with an additional batsman or a bowler, whichever way they were more comfortable with.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 rounded off with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning their fifth title in a nail-biting finish against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A carnival of 74 games concluded with Ravindra Jadeja sealing the fifth title for CSK with an emphatic finish of the last delivery.

The recently-concluded of the IPL campaign was the first-time that the Impact Player rule was introduced in the competition. The newer dimension allowed teams to bring in an extra player from the bench in place of one of the starting XI members. It essentially allowed teams to play with an additional batsman or a bowler, whichever way they were more comfortable with.

Also Read: