IPL 2023 GT vs RR highlights: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer hit fifties as Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans for the very-first time

Shimron Hetmyer | Player of the Match: I don't have any words. Difficult to win against these guys, they beat us thrice last year but today was sort of a revenge. I practice these situations, it helps when you practice with that mindset of knowing we are few wickets down and chasing 100 with 8 overs to go. (On Noor Ahmed bowling the last over) I was actually pretty happy to be honest, he bowled well throughout so the first ball all I was thinking about was getting that double and take it from there.
Sanju Samson: When you play quality opponents on a quality wicket, you get such games. Very happy to compete in such a game and come out on top. It was important to rotate our bowlers, they were playing some quality cricket and we had to respect that. The whole team came up well today and we could restrict them to around 170. The start we had, it shows how good a wicket this was. The new ball the quality of swing bowling was good and we had to respect that. But today Zampa coming was a way to match-up with the opponents. He was the match-up for Miller and almost got the wicket, but the catch was dropped. (On Hetmyer) He doesn't like easy situations, we like putting him in such situations because he usually wins us such situations.
Hardik Pandya: To be honest no, but that's the beauty about this game. The game is never over till it's over, another lesson for us. (Noor) He's someone who's difficult to pick, got us the big breakthrough but the other bowlers didn't execute. Body is good, everything is good. It's a very long tournament. A lot of matches left, we still need to play a lot of group cricket even if we had won today. I felt short. After I got out, they bowled a couple of good overs, but we should have gone a little harder and be in the front and get to 200. We did cover it well but when I was watching from outside, I did feel that we were 10 runs maybe short.
GT vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 179/7 after 19.2 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 56,Trent Boult 0)
Shimron Hetmyer takes two runs on the first ball and then smashes the second ball for a six to seal the match for Rajasthan Royals.
Noor Ahmed to bowl the last over.
GT vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 171/7 after 19 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 48,Trent Boult 0)
What a topsy turvy over. Mohammed Shami concedes 16 runs from the over but also picks two wickets. We are going all the way down to the last over where Rajasthan ROyals need 7 runs from 6 balls.
GT vs RR LIVE: WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin departs too
Full fast delivery just wide of off stump. Ashwin slashes the ball straight to Rahul Tewatia at backward point.
Ashwin c Rahul Tewatia b Shami 10(3) [4s-1 6s-1]
Rajasthan Royals: 171/7 after 18.5 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin, right handed bat, comes to the crease
GT vs RR LIVE: WICKET! Mohammed Shami picks up a wicket at an important time
Slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Dhruv Jurel swings his bat and Mohammed Shami takes a good catch at fine-leg.
Dhruv Jurel c Mohit Sharma b Shami 18(10) [4s-2 6s-1]
Rajasthan Royals: 161/6 after 18.2 overs.
Bowling change: Mohammed Shami [3.0-1-9-1] is back into the attack
GT vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 155/5 after 18 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 48, Dhruv Jurel 12)
Another good over for Rajasthan Royals as they get 13 runs off it. Shimron Hetmyer has not been afraid of playing big shots against Rashid Khan as he hits the leg spinner for a four and a six.
Bowling change: Rashid Khan [3.0-0-33-2] is back into the attack
GT vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 142/5 after 17 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 36, Dhruv Jurel 11)
Eight runs from the over. Shimron Hetmyer is taking this run chase as deep as possible. Dhruv Jurel is also capable of playing the big shots.