IPL 2023 GT vs RR LIVE: Early blow for Gujarat Titans as Trent Boult sends back Wriddhiman Saha

Trent Boult to bowl his second over.
GT vs RR LIVE: Gujarat Titans 11/1 after 2 overs. (Shubman Gill 0, Sai Sudharsan 6)
A good over by Sandeep Sharma as he concedes just five runs. Sai Sudharsan hits the fast bowler for a four but Sandeep Sharma makes the right changes after conceding the boundary to restrict the batter for the remainder of the over.
Sandeep Sharma, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
GT vs RR LIVE: Gujarat Titans 6/1 after 1 over. (Shubman Gill 0, Sai Sudharsan 1)
A good start for Rajasthan Royals as Trent Boult gets the early wicket of Wriddhiman Saha. But in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans have two of their best batters this season out in the middle.
Sai Sudharsan, left handed bat, comes to the crease
GT vs RR LIVE: WICKET! An early blow for Gujarat Titans as Trent Boult sends back Wriddhiman Saha
Slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Saha looks to play the ball on the leg side. The ball takes the edge of the bat and goes high in the air. Shimron Hetmyer, Sanjum Samson and a third player converge to take the catch. The three players colide and in the end it is Boult who takes the catch.
Saha c and b Boult 4(3) [4s-1]
Gujarat Titans: 5/1 after 0.3 overs.
Right then! The match is about to get underway. The players have taken the field. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha to open the innings for Gujarat Titans. Trent Boult to bowl the first over of the match. On strike is Saha.
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hardik Pandya: It has been a belter so far. It's a good toss to lose, don't mind bating or bowling first. For us, it's important how we use it (impact player). We'll use it only when required. Forced change, Vijay Shankar isn't playing. Abhinav comes in for him. It's my home state, lot of love, everyone comes here and supports us, exciting.
Sanju Samson: We are looking to bowl. Boult is coming in place of Jason Holder. Padikkal is playing if he gets to bat, I am not sure. We'll keep learning about it (impact sub). I'd like to score some runs today.
Toss:
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Hello and weclome to the coverage of the second IPL 2023 match of the day. As Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders continue their tussle at Wankhede, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, defending champions Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for a repeat of the last season's final.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to welcome Rajasthan Royals (RR)at on their home turf of Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for match 23 of IPL 2023 on Sunday.
It will be a repeat of last year's final as it was at the Narendra Modi stadium where GT defeated RR by 7 wickets to win the tournament in their maiden IPL appearance.
Naturally, the Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals will still be hurting from that loss deep inside and would be in a mood of a revenge.
The two teams head into this high-profile clash on the back of wins in their previous fixtures.
While GT are high on confidence after defeating Punjab Kings, RR had a close shave against Chennai Super Kings but eventually emerged victorious. The results has meant that both GT and RR are among the top-3 teams on the IPL 2023 points tally and have a shot to claim the top spot.
GT will be hoping that come Sunday, its young opener Shubman Gill is again on song. Gill has blasted two scintillating fifties this season that has often led to GT getting solid starts. Then there will also be excitement around left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan. Like Gill, Sudharsan too has hit two half-centuries this year and has locked the no.3 spot for himself in the team's batting order.
It is not just the young guns who are shining for the defending champions this season. In their last match, veteran pacer Mohit Sharma tormented the Punjab Kings batters returning figures of 2 for 18 in his four overs. Mohit had replaced Yash Dayal for his first IPL game in three years after the latter had gone for five consecutive sixes in five balls in GT's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. With leg spinner Rashid Khan also amongst the wickets and claiming the season's first hat-trick, defending champions look a settled unit ahead of this fixture.
In opposite camp, RR are pinning their hopes on Jos Buttler. After enjoying his best IPL season last year, the English wicketkeeper batsman is against amongst runs this season.
The explosive opener has returned with the scores of 54, 19, 79 and 52 from four outings. It would be doubly good for RR if Buttler gets a good support from his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal has hit two fifties. Buttler and Jaiswal form a potent right-left opening combo for the team and become a big headache for the oppositions.
In bowling RR mainly rely on its experienced spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to deliver the goods. The two spinners have claimed 16 wickets in total this season. The likes of Trent Boult, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma add further heft to RR's bowling attack.
There are some concerns regarding Boult's participation in the match as he did not play RR's previous match due to slight niggle.
Probable playing XIs
GT probable playing XI:
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph.
RR probable playing XI:
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Devdutt Padikkal/Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa, Kuldeep Sen.
Player to watch out
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Gujarat Titans is a team that is brimming with talent and match winners. However if there is one player who is enjoying a breakthrough season is young Sai Sudharsan. The young left handed batter has shouldered the responsibility of batting at no.3 quiet well in absence of Kane Williamson. Expect more brilliant knocks from Sudharsan as the season progresses.
Jos Buttler (RR)
Jos Buttler has carried his IPL 2022 form into this season as well. Should Buttler have another explosive start, no total is beyond reach for Rajasthan Royals.
Pitch
The average first-innings winning score since IPL 2021 at this venue has been 175. The teams love to chase at this venue as the pitches are batting friendly right through the course of the match.
Where to watch
The match starts at 7.30 PM IST. If you want to watch it live on TV then switch to Star Sports network. To catch the action online log into Jio Cinemas