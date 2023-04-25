GT vs MI
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Hardik Pandya: It looks good, looks watery. It has been a belter though. The way we fought back, the last game we won but LSG dominated for 36 overs. Credit to the boys the way we came back. We showed what is never give up. Luck was on our side. We are playing the same team. Josh Little comes back
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna bowl first. We saw the pitch, it was hard. They put a lot of water there. Want to make best use of the conditions. Start well early on and see where the game is heading. Games like that happen, we made some errors and we accepted that. It's important how you come back from that situation, that's critical. We had a good chat and hopefully we can turn things around. We've got 2 changes - Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley is back.
Toss
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to field first
GT vs MI Head to Head
Matches Played: 1
GT win: 0
MI win: 1
Pitch Report | The highest number of sixes on an average has been hit at this venue along with Eden Gardens. This isn't the smallest of venues either. Square boundaries - 63 metres and 68 metres, straight down the ground it's 74 metres. It's unusually humid here. On the wicket, it's moist, not tacky in any way but certainly got some moisture in it. Don't be surprised if the fastmen do come into play in the powerplay. Even though it's red soil, I think it'll bounce traditionally but it'll just grip a little bit because of the extra moisture in it. The batters through the middle will be finding it very difficult this evening. Dew hasn't had a massive effect so far. It's overcast, chances are it (dew) might not have tonight either. Six out of six games - chasing teams have won.
Mumbai Indians look to sort bowling woes in clash against Gujarat Titans
Ahmedabad, Apr 24: Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Tuesday.
After a familiar poor start, MI enjoyed a hat-trick of wins but their impressive run was cut short by Punjab Kings with a 13-run win on Saturday.
Mumbai were let down by their death over bowling as they conceded 96 runs in the final five overs to allow PBKS post 214 for 8, and they will have to sort out their bowling ahead of the GT clash.
It was the pace quartet of Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer who were put under the pump as all of them conceded more than 40 runs in their quota of overs.
The experienced Piyush Chawla and his spin bowling colleague Hrithik Shokeen, however, have been on the money as they restricted the flow of runs, with the former snapping two wickets as well.
MI's batting unit has looked formidable with the top and middle order being among runs.
While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given a good start to the team on most occasions, Suryakumar Yadav's return to form is a big positive for MI, who have been served well by the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.
In fact, Green and Suryakumar had almost won them the match against Punjab Kings with a 36-ball 75-run stand before being done in by Arshdeep Singh's magical overs at the death.
Things are not going to be any easier for the MI batters as the Titans too possess a strong bowling attack.
Criticised for not being able to defend totals this season, GT showed how to do it with a master class at the death overs to strangle Lucknow Super Giants' chase in their previous match.
The star of GT bowling was comeback man Mohit Sharma, who walked away with the player of the match award after using his variations to telling effect against the Lucknow side.
GT were in a dire situation with LSG cruising at 105 for 1 in 14 overs while chasing 136 but the bowlers, led by Mohit, denied them as he defended 12 runs in the final over.
While Mohit has been a revelation, veteran Mohammed Shami too has been among the wickets. However, skipper Hardik Pandya hasn't really fired with the ball, having picked up only one wicket so far.
Led by Rashid Khan, Gujarat's spin department looks potent with fellow Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and Jayant Thakur delivering under pressure against LSG.
If Jayant conceded just seven in his last two overs, Noor took two wickets for just five runs in his final two overs to set up the win for GT the other day.
GT batters have chased down totals but they have been sometimes guilty of not being able to push the score in middle overs.
While Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have scored runs at the top and Hardik top-scored in their last match, GT were about 10-15 runs short against LSG, mainly due to their slow batting in middle overs, something the team will need to address.
Also, GT might need to give their top overseas batter David Miller more time in the middle by promoting him up the order.
The Teams (From): Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
Match starts at 7:30 pm (IST).
Gujarat Titans finding ways to win and that's important: David Miller
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's inexplicable approach may have gifted Gujarat Titans a slender seven-run win the other day and their star batter David Miller won't complain as long as the reigning IPL champions find a way to seal close matches.
Chasing a paltry 136, LSG were going strong with their skipper's fifty but they ended up choking to go down by seven runs at their home ground on Saturday.
"Momentum is big in this competition and coming back from a really close win gives us a lot of boosting in games to come," Miller said on the eve of the MI game.
Titans now have eight points, two clear of MI from six matches each.
Miller further said a few wins in next 10 days will give them a lot of confidence going into back-end of the tourney.
"If you look at next 10 days, there will be quite a few games back-to-back and so it's a good time to step it up and be ready for every challenge." That they are still coming out on top despite some glitches in the middle has been a big positive for GT, Miller said.
"Even when we have had errors in certain areas and played not-so-good cricket, we have been still coming out on top and I think we are finding ways to win which is very important.
"The plan is to get into a winning momentum but I think we are playing great cricket.
"Just finding ways to win and wanting to continually win big occasions and if we get a few wins in next 10 days, we will go well into back end of IPL." In fact, Miller feels that the bowling unit will get immense confidence having defended a total less than 140 against LSG.
"The last one in Lucknow was a huge win for us as a bowling unit. We haven't defended in two games we lost and it was important for bowlers to get over the line and team get a huge lift in morale. Very chuffed how guys executed," Miller added.
.
Tonight Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans against his former team Mumbai Indians.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Titans secured a terrific victory in their previous game as they defended a partly total of 135 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home on Saturday. Their batting effort left a lot to be desired a coordinated outing with the ball spearheaded by some fine leadership from Hardik Pandya helped them notch an unexpected victory. That win will fuel a lot of confidence in the side.
The Titans have been remarkable chasers since last year but certain lacunae in their setup are exposed when they are tasked to defend targets. They faltered big time against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when Rinku Singh pulled off that heist earlier this month.
ALSO READ: In pictures: Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma devastate Lucknow by taking 4 wickets in last over
Hence, the win in the last game will enable them with more confidence to get over the finishing line in the unlikely circumstance of them being asked to bat first. Not many changes are likely to be made in the Gujarat lineup. Mohit Sharma’s good form has added a lot of prowess to their death-bowling capabilities whereas Noor Ahmad has emerged as an exciting prospect recently. They will not want to tinker around much with a winning combination barring some tactical tweaks here and there.
Mumbai faced a crushing loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous encounter and they will be gunning to strike back and record their fourth win of the season soon. MI has more or less zeroed down upon their best XI for this season and Jofra Archer’s return will add a lot of zing to their bowling attack.
They will have to put up a better and less erratic performance with the ball as compared to what they did against Punjab. The batting did well enough to get as close to the target as possible and a similarly proactive approach can reap rich dividends in this game as well.
Predicted Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed
Impact Player: Jayant Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar
Impact Player: Nehal Wadhera
Key Player to Watch
Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)
Hardik Pandya truly embarked on a new phase in his career ever since he left MI. He led the Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season last year and he has since assumed the captaincy of the Indian team on many an occasion as well. However, it was at MI that Pandya’s talent was first unearthed and he will be edging to make an impactful contribution against his former franchise when he faces off against them on Tuesday night.
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
Rohit has been making a concerted effort to break out from shackles in recent games. He has been stepping out to spinners and bringing out the big shots early on in the powerplay overs to adopt a counter-attacking approach. It is imperative for Rohit to play well in order for MI to have a successful season and his approach in recent times suggests that a big knock might just be around the corner sometime soon.
Pitch Report
The track at the Narendra Modi Stadium throughout the season has been suitable for all bowling types and hence a fair contest between the bat and the ball might be lined up for this game.
Where to Watch
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and it will be digitally streamed on the JioCinema application. The game will commence at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.