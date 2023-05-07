English
IPL 2023 GT vs LSG preview: Brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya come face to face as Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023 GT vs LSG preview: Brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya come face-to-face as Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants

Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, will come face-to-face when Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While Hardik Pandya is the regular captain of Gujarat Titans, his brother, Krunal Pandya has been appointed as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants after KL Rahul was ruled out of the rest of the season following an injury.

It will be a test of wits between the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal when defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Sunday.

While Hardik has captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and is leading GT for the second year, Krunal has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to the role of LSG captain in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul. The two have become the first brothers to captain teams in the IPL.
Under Hardik, GT are perched on top of the leader board with 14 points.
