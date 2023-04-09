IPL 2023 GT vs KKR highlights: Rinku Singh blasts Yash Dayal for five sixes in last over to pull off an extraordinary run chase for Kolkata Knight Riders

Rashid Khan | GT stand-in captain: It's a tough game for us, especially for me as a captain. You need 30 plus in the last over, the same thing happened for us last year when we won. We will learn from it, more importantly a good game of cricket and the fans would have loved it. It was more about what he is most comfortable with, to trust his plans [on Yash Dayal's plans]. Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished. Keep it simple, hit the right area consistently and that's what T20 is all about. As a bowler I'm always trying to hit the right area. We got what we wanted. We wanted 190 and we got 200. As a bowling unit we got enough to defend, but sometimes in T20 even 250 does not look good. Take positives from this, it's still early in the competition and learn from it. Definitely not [on if this defeat will hurt morale]. Chin up and keep smiling and we come back stronger and stronger. It's good and something new is happening in T20, it makes you mature and I feel it's very good for the game of cricket [on the new rules]. For my future it's great, leading the team in IPL gives you lots of knowledge for the future. Good learning for me as a player and as a captain.
GT vs KKR LIVE score: Kolkata Knight Riders 162/7 after 18 overs. (Rinku Singh 7, Umesh Yadav 3)
Another excellent over for Gujarat Titans as Mohammed Shami concedes only five singles to choke Kolkata Knight Riders even more. Kolkata Knight Riders now need 43 runs from the next 12 balls. Can Rinku Singh produces something extra-ordinary?
GT vs KKR LIVE score: WICKET! That the Hat-Trick for Rashid Khan
Fast back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball spins back in as Shardul Thakur looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads. The GT players appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Thakur takes the review and the review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps.
Thakur lbw b Rashid Khan 0(1)
Kolkata Knight Riders: 155/7 after 16.3 overs.