IPL 2023 GT vs KKR highlights: Rinku Singh blasts Yash Dayal for five sixes in last over to pull off an extraordinary run chase for Kolkata Knight Riders

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Apr 9, 2023 8:08 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 highlights: Catch the highlights from IPL 2023 match 13 between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Kolkatat Knight Riders being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

That concludes the coverage of this match, thanks for joining us! Good bye.

Apr 9, 2023 8:08 PM

Rashid Khan | GT stand-in captain: It's a tough game for us, especially for me as a captain. You need 30 plus in the last over, the same thing happened for us last year when we won. We will learn from it, more importantly a good game of cricket and the fans would have loved it. It was more about what he is most comfortable with, to trust his plans [on Yash Dayal's plans]. Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished. Keep it simple, hit the right area consistently and that's what T20 is all about. As a bowler I'm always trying to hit the right area. We got what we wanted. We wanted 190 and we got 200. As a bowling unit we got enough to defend, but sometimes in T20 even 250 does not look good. Take positives from this, it's still early in the competition and learn from it. Definitely not [on if this defeat will hurt morale]. Chin up and keep smiling and we come back stronger and stronger. It's good and something new is happening in T20, it makes you mature and I feel it's very good for the game of cricket [on the new rules]. For my future it's great, leading the team in IPL gives you lots of knowledge for the future. Good learning for me as a player and as a captain.

Apr 9, 2023 7:32 PM
Apr 9, 2023 7:29 PM

What a match! We had everything! Wickets, fours, sixes, fifties, hat-trick and theny five sixes off five balls to pull off an extra-ordinary run chase!

Apr 9, 2023 7:27 PM

Under pressure Rinku Singh backs himself and hammers Yash Dayal for five sixes in five balls to pull of a stunning run chase for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apr 9, 2023 7:23 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 after 20 overs. (Rinku Singh 48, Umesh Yadav 4)

OH! MY WORD!!!!!!!!!!!! RINKU SINGH BLASTS YASH DAYAL FOR FIVE SIXES IN FIVE BALLS TO WIN THE GAME FOR KKR!!!!!!!!!!!!

Apr 9, 2023 7:19 PM

Yash Dayal to bowl the last over of the innings.

Apr 9, 2023 7:14 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Kolkata Knight Riders 176/7 after 19 overs. (Rinku Singh 18, Umesh Yadav 4)

Rinku Singh hits Joshua Little for a six and a four on the last two balls of the over to take KKR down to the last over where they will need 29 runs.

Apr 9, 2023 7:14 PM

Joshua Little to bowl his final over.

Apr 9, 2023 7:09 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Kolkata Knight Riders 162/7 after 18 overs. (Rinku Singh 7, Umesh Yadav 3)

Another excellent over for Gujarat Titans as Mohammed Shami concedes only five singles to choke Kolkata Knight Riders even more. Kolkata Knight Riders now need 43 runs from the next 12 balls. Can Rinku Singh produces something extra-ordinary?

Apr 9, 2023 7:09 PM

Mohammed Shami [3.0-0-23-1] is back into the attack

Apr 9, 2023 7:06 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Kolkata Knight Riders 157/7 after 17 overs. (Rinku Singh 4, Umesh Yadav 1)

Rashid Khan has turned the course of this game in space of just six balls. The spinner takes the season's first hat-trick to almost kill KKR's hopes of a successful run chase.

Apr 9, 2023 7:04 PM

Umesh Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 9, 2023 7:02 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: WICKET! That the Hat-Trick for Rashid Khan

Fast back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball spins back in as Shardul Thakur looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads. The GT players appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Thakur takes the review and the review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps.

Thakur lbw b Rashid Khan 0(1)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 155/7 after 16.3 overs.

Apr 9, 2023 7:02 PM

Shardul Thakur, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 9, 2023 7:00 PM