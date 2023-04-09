English
IPL 2023 GT vs KKR LIVE score: Shubman Gill accelerates for Gujarat Titans after Sunil Narine removes Wriddhiman Saha in his first over

By Prakhar Sachdeo   Apr 9, 2023 4:06 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Catch the live scores and updates from IPL 2023 match 13 between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Kolkatat Knight Riders being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 68/1 after 8 overs. (Shubman Gill 27,  Sai Sudharsan 12)

A good first over by young spinner Suyash Sharma as he gives away only six runs. But Sai Sudharsan reminds that he can match Shubman Gill in shot making as he lofts Sharma straight down the ground for a four. Gill and Sudharsan are putting together a good partnership.

Apr 9, 2023 4:10 PM

Bowling change: Suyash Sharma, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

Apr 9, 2023 4:06 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 62/1 after 7 overs. (Shubman Gill 26,  Sai Sudharsan 7)

Narine concedes just four runs from the first five balls of the over and then Shubman Gill smacks the last deliver over cover for a bounadry. Shubman Gill has started to accelerate for Gujarat Titans.

Apr 9, 2023 4:05 PM

Sunil Narine to bowl his second over.

Apr 9, 2023 4:03 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 54/1 after 6 overs. (Shubman Gill 20,  Sai Sudharsan 5)

Varun Chakravarthy starts poorly. The spinner concedes 16 runs from the first over of his spell. First the spinner concedes 5 wides and then Shubman Gill punishes the bowler for two glorious boundaries through the off side.

Apr 9, 2023 4:02 PM

Yet another bowling change: Varun Chakaravarthy, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

Apr 9, 2023 3:58 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 38/1 after 5 overs. (Shubman Gill 10,  Sai Sudharsan 4)

A top top over bowled by Sunil Narine as he strikes and sends back dangerous looking Wriddhiman Saha. Saha is now replaced by Gujarat Titans' rising star  Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan makes an impact almost instantaneously as he gides a delivery by Narine down to third-man for a boundary.

Apr 9, 2023 3:58 PM

Sai Sudharsan, left handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 9, 2023 3:54 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: WICKET! Sunil Narine strikes in his first over

Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Saha bends his back knee and sweeps the ball. The ball takes the top edge of the bat and goes miles high in the air.  N Jagadeesan runs backwards and takes a stunning catch.

 Saha c N Jagadeesan b Narine 17(17) [4s-3]

Gujarat Titans: 33/1 after 4.2 overs.

Apr 9, 2023 3:54 PM

Another bowling change: Sunil Narine, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

Apr 9, 2023 3:52 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 31/0 after 4 overs. (Shubman Gill 10, Wriddhiman Saha 15)

First bowling change for KKR as Lockie Ferguson replaces Shardul Thakur. Wriddhiman Saha relishes the pace of Ferguson as he lofts the fast bowler over the covers for a boundary Ferguson then bowls a wide down the leg side. Saha and Gill are going steady for the moment.

Apr 9, 2023 3:52 PM

First bowling change of the match: Lockie Ferguson, right arm fast, comes into the attack. He replaces Shardul Thakur.

Apr 9, 2023 3:47 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 24/0 after 3 overs. (Shubman Gill 9, Wriddhiman Saha 11)

A decent over bowled by Umesh Yadav. The fast bowler is keeping things relatively quiet from his end. The fast bowler except for a wide and a boundary from the bat of Saha bowls a tight over.

Apr 9, 2023 3:46 PM

Umesh Yadav to bowl his second over.
 

Apr 9, 2023 3:41 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE score: Gujarat Titans 17/0 after 2 over2. (Shubman Gill 8, Wriddhiman Saha 6)

A good over for Gujarat Titans as they get 13 runs off it. Shardul Thakur struggles with the line and lengths right through the over as he gets a ball to bounce very high and the ball flicks Saha's helmet on its way for a boundary. Then Thakur concedes a wide down the leg side. Shubman Gill then closes the over with a classy flick throught mid-wicket for a boundary.

Apr 9, 2023 3:41 PM
